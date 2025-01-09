Ireland international hooker Dec O’Donnell, who came through the youth ranks at Wigan Warriors, has linked up with League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets for 2025.

Now 26, O’Donnell won the Academy Grand Final with the Warriors, but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Super League heavyweights prior to his departure.

Donning a shirt for both Oldham and Leigh as a loanee as well as earning four caps on the international front for Ireland via his heritage, he has since gone on to feature 35 times for Workington Town.

Dropping out of the ‘professional’ game in recent years, he has featured for both Ashton Bears and Wigan St Patricks, but will return to League 1 in 2025 with the Hornets having penned a one-year deal.

Ex-Wigan Warriors youngster seals League 1 deal for 2025

O’Donnell scored 12 tries for Workington across two stints, and having sealed his signature, Rochdale announced his arrival on Thursday evening.

He said: “I’m really happy to have signed for Rochdale after a short break from the game.

“After speaking with Gary (Thornton, head coach) and hearing the vision he has for the club, it was really a no-brainer.

“I’m looking forward to the 2025 season, when hopefully we can go one better than last year.”

The Hornets finished 3rd in League 1 last term before being knocked out of the play-offs by eventual winners Hunslet.

Boss Thornton said: “I’m delighted to have a player of Dec’s experience and quality on board.

“He’s been out of the game for quite a while, but he’s come through some good systems and he’ll add good experience in a place we need it after losing Aiden Roden.

“Having Oli Burton and Dec in the building now gives us great strength in depth, in a vital area of the team.”

