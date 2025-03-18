Former Wigan Warriors prop Ryan Sutton has been released from his contract with Canterbury Bulldogs effective immediately: handing Super League clubs a possible recruitment opportunity.

Sutton has endured a horrible time at Canterbury, having played just ten minutes of action last year and 13 games in total. That ten minutes was also in the New South Wales Cup, and he has also failed to feature this year in the NRL thus far.

And now, Canterbury have agreed to part company with the 29-year-old.

They have made room in their roster for 2025 as a result but the move also likely attracts the interest of Super League clubs, given how Sutton is English and therefore a much more viable target for clubs still on the hunt for new talent.

The likes of Leigh are in the market for a forward, but there could be a sticking point in terms of Sutton’s salary.

He was on a deal worth $550,000 per year with the Bulldogs – around £270,000 per year. He would have to therefore take a significant pay cut should he wish to return to England.

Sutton began his career with his hometown club and spent five seasons with Wigan before a move to Canberra Raiders for the 2019 season.

He was at the Raiders for four seasons before switching to the Bulldogs in 2023. However, his time there has not gone to plan and he is now on the lookout for a new club.

Reports in Australia via the Sydney Morning Herald confirmed Sutton’s release – while also suggesting he has been offered to rival clubs, too.

But it remains to be seen whether or not he will come back to England.

