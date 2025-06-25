Ex-Warrington Wolves forward handed mammoth ban following Challenge Cup semi-final incident

Former Warrington Wolves forward Zane Musgrove has been handed a mammoth eight-game ban following an incident in their Challenge Cup semi-final win over Leigh Leopards.

Musgrove, who now plys his trade with Championship side Oldham, pleaded guilty to the use of unacceptable language and will now miss two months of action as a result.

A statement issued by the RFL confirmed the news, reading: “Zane Musgrove of Oldham has been suspended for eight matches after pleading guilty to the use of unacceptable language following the Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Final (when he was a Warrington Wolves player).

“The language related to disability.

“In his written ruling Sean Smith, who chaired the independent Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday evening (June 24), credited the player for apologising immediately after the incident, and for subsequently expressing remorse, and undertaking education.”

It added: “A full written ruling will be published in the coming days.”

This also comes following Musgrove’s dramatic exit from Wire, just 18 months on from initially joining the club.

“Warrington Wolves can confirm that Zane Musgrove has left the club by mutual agreement with immediate effect,” a club statement confirming his departure read.

“We thank Zane for his contribution during his time at the Wire and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.

During his time at Warrington, Musgrove played 38 matches and scored two tries.

He has since gone onto play three times for the Roughyeds since making the move to Boundary Park, scoring one try in that time as well.

Prior to his move to the UK, Musgrove represented South Sydney Rabbitohs – alongside current Warrington head coach Sam Burgess – Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons, making a total of 73 appearances in the Australian competition. He also played in the NSW Cup as well.

