Queensland’s State of Origin preparations have been rocked by claims of internal leaks, with former England international James Graham suggesting a “rat” is undermining the Maroons camp following the axing of veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

Cherry-Evans, 36, was left out of the side for Game Two after Queensland’s opening loss to New South Wales, with Tom Dearden promoted to halfback and Cameron Munster named captain.

The decision likely signals the end of Cherry-Evans’ representative career, just weeks after becoming the oldest player in Origin history.

However, concerns about team selection have been overshadowed by allegations of internal leaks, which surfaced shortly after the Game One defeat.

"What's noticeable about this is pretty much straight after Origin I it was being widely reported that DCE was gone," Graham said on The Bye Round Podcast.

“The fact this was coming out of Queensland camp raises alarm bells. The fact it’s leaked out, it’s not something you naturally associate with Queensland rugby league. The coach has confided in some people what he’s going to do and that has filtered through … it’s un-Queensland-like.”

Brandon Smith, who played alongside the current Queensland coach Billy Slater at Melbourne Storm, agreed with the former St Helens prop, calling it a “sad” truth.

“There’s a rat in the house,” Smith said. “If there is inside information coming out of the Queensland camp it’s quite sad, especially under Billy’s watch.”

“I know he runs a tight ship. It’s sad but it is what it is. What can you do about it? There is a rat.”

This comes as reports emerged that the Queensland captain would be dropped days after the Maroons Game 1 defeat at Suncorp Stadium.

Veteran NRL journalist Brent Read first revealed the leak, which has since played out, three days after the series opener on May 28.

“My understanding is right now, Daly will not be in the team for Origin II and his Origin career is over,” Read said on Triple M, referencing speculation of Cherry-Evans uphill battle to retain the No. 7 jersey.

Despite the 36-year-old Cherry-Evans bumper back-up performance for Manly against the Broncos following Game I – it appears his days in the Maroon of Queensland were over.

The Maroons have made several other changes, with Kurt Capewell replacing Beau Fermor, while Jeremiah Nanai and Patrick Carrigan have been shifted to the bench. NSW’s Angus Crichton has dismissed the shake-up as “mind games.”

Meanwhile, New South Wales suffered a major setback, with Mitchell Moses ruled out due to a calf injury. Jarome Luai has been called in as his replacement.