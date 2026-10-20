Ex-Super League head coach to land Perth Bears CEO role

Tony Rea has emerged as the frontrunner to become the new chief executive of Perth Bears.

Rea, known well in the UK for coaching London Broncos, is understood to be the lead candidate to land the role ahead of their introduction to the NRL next season.

The Bears have been looking for a new CEO after their inaugural administration, Anthony De Ceglie, stepped down from his position earlier this month.

General manager of football Gareth Holmes has been placed in interim charge as the process to find his replacement begins, but Love Rugby League has been told that Rea is now favourites to land a role with a club he has history with.

Rea played for North Sydney Bears, who have a formal partnership with Perth ahead of their introduction to the NRL. Rea played 120 times for the club before departing for the UK to play for London, where he saw out his playing career.

After that, Rea was appointed as CEO of the Broncos in 1996 and held the role until he became head coach of the Broncos in 2001. He had two spells in charge, coaching them in 227 games.

Perth are expected to make a splash following their arrival, having already secured 20,000 members. They are the first club to enter the NRL from Western Australia.

More recently, Rea has stepped away from rugby league and has worked on other ventures. He is co-founder of TORC Captial and a partner of HuBe Group.

Perth’s inclusion into the NRL will be followed by Papua New Guinea Chiefs, who enter the NRL in 2028. They will be coached by Willie Peters after four successful seasons at Super League club Hull KR.