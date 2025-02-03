Ex-Super League forward Ryan Boyle launches fundraiser following wife’s brain tumour diagnosis

Ex-Super League forward Ryan Boyle has launched a plea for help following the devastating news of his wife Katie’s stage four brain tumour diagnosis.

Five-time Ireland international Boyle – who featured for Castleford, Salford, Halifax and Doncaster during his career – shared the news via social media on Monday morning, posting the link to a GoFundMe set up by family friend.

The father of four’s post on X reads: “I’m writing this with a broken heart. Katie has been diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour.

“Our kids are unaware and just think we need the op to ‘fix’ mummy, and we would like it to stay that way.

“If you could read the link and understand why we’re asking for help.”

I’m writing this with a broken heart,Katie has been diagnosed with stage4 brain tumour.Our kids are unaware & just think we need the op to ‘fix’ mummy & we would like it to stay that way.If you could read the link and understand why we’re asking for help https://t.co/XZqCkQ5EEQ — Ryan Boyle (@boylebags19) February 2, 2025

The GoFundMe, set up by family friend Lucy Sinfield, explains the situation in detail.

It reads: “We never imagined the following would happen. On 24th January, we got devastating news.

“After visiting the doctors with headaches, Katie got sent to the hospital where she had a CT scan and, at 40 years old, was diagnosed with a 5cm brain tumour.

“Our world feels like it has come crashing down and we are absolutely heartbroken. Katie will need urgent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Katie gave up work three-and-a-half years ago to home school their youngest son who has autism and learning difficulties, they don’t have any insurance to cover Ryan’s wages, and any money you give will allow Ryan to spend as much time as possible at home throughout Katie’s treatment.

“We are also looking into every other possible option to give Katie the best chance.

“This feels so cruel to happen to someone who is an amazing partner, daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, friend and simply the best mother to her four children.

“We are trying to protect the children as much as we can, so drip feeding them what they need to know.

“Anyone who knows Katie knows she lives for her kids. She doesn’t ever leave them and is the best mum.”

The GoFundMe target is set at £40,000 and at the time of writing, just shy of £27,000 has been raised.

If you are able to help out, the link to donate can be found HERE.