Ex-Super League forward makes cross-Championship switch as experience hailed

Newly-promoted Oldham have signed experienced forward Ryan Lannon from fellow Championship side Widnes Vikings on a deal until the end of the season.

Lannon joined Widnes midway through the 2024 campaign, and made a total of 17 appearances in a Vikings shirt, scoring two tries.

Having turned 29 in January, the utility is closing in on the milestone of 200 senior career games, with appearances on his CV for seven different clubs.

Oldham are already on that list of clubs, with Lannon having donned a shirt for the Roughyeds during a two-game loan stint back in 2018, then a Super League player with Salford Red Devils.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Salford Red Devils takeover latest as Sydney Roosters interest hinges on major factor

Ex-Super League forward Ryan Lannon makes cross-Championship move as experience hailed

The Wigan-born ace also has top-flight experience with Hull KR, with his list of clubs including North Wales Crusaders, Halifax Panthers and Swinton Lions as well as the Robins, Salford, Widnes and Oldham.

After sealing his return to the Roughyeds, he said: “I’m really excited and also very grateful to Longy (Sean Long, Oldham head coach) for taking me on at this ambitious club.

“They have built a very competitive team here and I just want to be part of it. I see myself as a good ball carrier and will work hard for my team-mates so I think I will fit right in with a good bunch of lads who like to work hard for each other.

“I have played quite a lot of Super League and in finals so hopefully we will be involved in the big games here at the end of the season.”

Lannon’s second debut for the Boundary Park outfit is expected to come this weekend away against Doncaster, with Oldham sat 4th in the Championship having taken 10 competition points from their first eight league games this term.

Long added: “I am delighted to have Ryan at the club and he brings experience and aggression to our side.

“He will be a good addition to the squad with us having quite a few injuries at the moment and we are pleased to get the deal done.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League player who comes off quota if changes are made, including Hull KR duo