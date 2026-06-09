Super League clubs are weighing up a move for Morgan Gannon after being informed that he is keen to pursue a return to the competition.

The back-rower, who left Leeds Rhinos for New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2027 season, is understood to be looking for a return to the UK next season despite signing a three-year deal with the NRL club.

Gannon, 22, has made one appearance for the Warriors since making his move to the club and has impressed in the New South Wales Cup, scoring three tries in five games.

But Love Rugby League has been told that his management have been in contact with a number of Super League sides exploring interest in making a move for the Halifax-born talent heading into next season.

Naturally, his availability has come as a surprise but also of interest to a number of clubs who are now contemplating the idea of signing him for next year.

Still only young, Gannon has 73 Leeds Rhinos appearances under his belt after making his debut at the age of just 17. He scored 14 times for the club, with his performances eventually securing him a contract with the Warriors this year.

They are still thought to be keen on keeping him. but despite that, Gannon’s management have been sounding out clubs.

What now for Gannon?

On the face of it, there are a number of plausible destinations for Gannon should he return to the competition. The most obvious would be his former club, Leeds Rhinos, who are losing James McDonnell to Perth Bears at the end of the year. But Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Hull KR and Leigh Leopards are other clubs all thought to be on the lookout for back-rowers.

Hull will part ways with Jed Cartwright, the Robins are losing Rhyse Martin to retirement and Owen Trout, who has played back-row and prop for the Leopards, is heading to Cronulla Sharks at the end of the year. Huddersfield Giants are another club looking to strengthen their squad heading into next year.