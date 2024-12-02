Former Super League and NRL winger David Nofoaluma has linked up with French Elite Championship outfit Pia Donkeys for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, making his debut over the weekend.

New South Wales-born Nofoaluma remains Wests Tigers’ top try-scorer of all-time having crossed the whitewash exactly 100 times in 192 NRL games.

The three-time Samoa international had also scored four in six games on loan for Melbourne Storm prior to joining Super League outfit Salford Red Devils at the start of the 2024 campaign.

His time in Super League was only short though, featuring just twice for the Red Devils before departing the club and returning Down Under having struggled to settle in the UK.

For the remainder of the season, Nofoaluma donned a shirt for local New South Wales side Glebe Dirty Reds, scoring two tries in their Ron Massey Cup Grand Final triumph over Wentworthville Magpies.

And having made his international bow for Serbia in the autumn, featuring in a World Cup qualifying tournament which took place in France, he has opted to remain across the Channel with Pia.

Ex-Salford Red Devils winger lands new club with unsuccessful debut made

Nofoaluma, who turned 31 in November, saw his signing announced by Pia via Instagram on Saturday.

The veteran was then thrust straight into the starting line-up for the Donkeys’ home clash with Saint-Esteve, the feeder club for Super League side Catalans Dragons, on Sunday.

Starting at full-back, Nofoaluma played his part in a narrow 24-22 defeat with Harrison Hansen and Hakim Miloudi also in Pia’s 13.

Tanguy Zenon, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Yacine Ben Abdeslem and Loan Castano all featured in Catalans’ second string XIII.

Pia have now dropped out of the play-off spots in the French Elite table while Saint-Esteve sit 2nd, five points behind leaders Carcassonne.

