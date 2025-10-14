Ex-NRL forward sees Super League move completed following Championship exit

Catalans Dragons’ recruitment drive has gone up yet another gear, with the addition of former NRL star Ben Condon on a two-year deal.

The back-rower was recently released by Championship side Widnes Vikings and was also heavily linked with a move to fellow Super League side Leigh Leopards.

He becomes Les Dracs’ ninth signing ahead of next season, joining Toby Sexton, Solomona Faataape, Harvey Wilson, Josh Allen, Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, Charlie Staines, Josh Simm and Lewis Dodd in making the move to the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

‘I’m coming with the ambition to contribute to the team’s success’

The 6′ 4, 112kg forward made his professional debut with North Queensland Cowboys in 2020, before moving to Manly Sea Eagles in 2023. Across his spells at both clubs, he notched 17 NRL appearances, alongside spells in the Queensland and New South Wales Cups.

He also left a mark in the second-tier last year with the Vikings, scoring five tries in 10 appearances for Widnes.

Commenting on the news, Condon said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Catalans Dragons and very grateful for the opportunity they have given me for the next two years. I can’t wait to experience both the French culture and the incredible atmosphere at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

“I’m coming with the ambition to contribute to the team’s success and help push Catalans back into the playoffs, with the ultimate goal of winning a competition. I’m also looking forward to working under Joel Tomkins from our conversations; it’s clear he has a great vision for the club, and I’m eager to be part of that.”

Also commenting, Dragons boss Tomkins added: “I’ve been really impressed with Ben’s character and maturity during our conversations and he’s proven his motivation and ability over the last 12 months. He has been on my radar for a while, so when he became available, it was an easy decision to offer Ben a contract.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him into the Dragons team and giving him the environment to take his game to the next level.”

