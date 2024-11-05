Three-time Wales international Caleb Aekins, a former NRL ace, has secured his future in the Championship after penning a new two-year deal at Featherstone Rovers.

Born in New Zealand, ex-Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders full-back Aekins has been in the British game since 2022, when he helped Leigh – then Centurions – to promotion.

Ahead of 2023, after playing for Wales in the World Cup, he joined Championship outfit Featherstone and has since gone on to make 50 appearances for the Flatcappers.

He will now remain at Post Office Road until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

Ex-Leigh Leopards, NRL ace secures Championship future with length of contract revealed

Still only 26, Aekins will hit the milestone of 100 appearances in the British club game next season, all being well.

He’s already surpassed that landmark figure in terms of his overall career when you throw in the games he played in the NRL and for Wales in 2022.

The back said: “I’m excited to commit my future to Featherstone. I’ve loved the last two seasons here and I’m looking forward to 2025 already.

“My family and I are really settled here. We’ve been embraced by the club and the loyal fans and I can’t wait to play in front of the Blue Wall for a further couple of years.

“2024 was a season full of challenges and lessons, but the back half of the year has very much given us momentum to springboard into next year. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve.”

Aekins scored 10 tries in 24 appearances last term, helping Rovers into the Championship play-offs – where they fell at the first hurdle against Bradford Bulls.

Head coach James Ford added: “To tie up a player of the quality of Caleb is big for the club.

“In the last couple of years, he’s proved what a classy and consistent performer he is.

“Having someone of Caleb’s experience at the back provides a calming influence on the playing group, he’s very much a player you can build a team around and we’re delighted he’s extended his stay at Fev.”

