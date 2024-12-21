Ex-Leeds Rhinos young duo pen League 1 deals for 2025

Former Leeds Rhinos academy duo Toby Gibson and Matty Rolls have both put pen to paper on a deal with League 1 outfit Newcastle Thunder for 2025.

Siddal-born Gibson departed Leeds midway through the 2023 campaign having spent just shy of three seasons at Headingley.

Joining the Rhinos as a scholar and also representing them at academy level, the prop linked up with Bradford Bulls for a short period towards the end of 2023 before joining Newcastle ahead of the 2024 season.

Featuring 19 times for Chris Thorman’s side across all competitions, he still awaits a first senior try.

Rolls meanwhile completed his scholarship with Thunder, before joining Leeds ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Donning a shirt for the Rhinos at academy level, the hooker’s stint at Headingley lasted just 12 months, and he’s now returned to the North East, hoping to make his senior bow next season.

The youngster’s both saw their 2025 contracts announced by Newcastle via their social media channels earlier this week.

Gibson’s retention was the first of the two announcements, with the club’s post on X (@ThunderRugby) reading: “𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗿 🦏

“We’re thrilled to confirm that Tobias Gibson is staying with ⚡️ THUNDER ⚡️ for 2025!

“Tobias came through the Leeds Rhinos youth system, with a stop at Bradford Bulls en-route to the Toon.”

Rolls’ return to the club was then announced with a post which reads: “𝗥𝗼𝗹𝗹 𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗽 👊

“We’re delighted to announce that hooker Matty Rolls has signed for the 2025 season.

A ⚡️ THUNDER ⚡️ scholarship lad, Matty joined the Leeds Rhinos academy for 2024 and he returns to the North East with a ton of new skills.

“Welcome home!”

