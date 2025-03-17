Former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity coach Richard Agar has five days to respond before he is fined and suspended by the NRL after being issued with a breach notice for an incident with a journalist in Las Vegas.

Agar was formally notified on Monday that he could face sanctions for the clash with Australian freelancer John Davidson. Agar had an alleged altercation with Davidson during New Zealand Warriors’ loss to Canberra in Vegas.

The NRL’s Integrity Unit were notified and subsequently undertook an investigation, and Agar has now been informed that a breach notice which proposes a $10,000 fine – half of which is suspended – and a three-match ban.

Agar would also be required to undertake education and training.

He has until the weekend to respond to the notice, but he and the Warriors have not commented when approached by the media as it stands. The incident occurred at half-time during the game at Allegiant Stadium. When returning to New Zealand, Agar commented that he would talk when he was able to and there was ‘two sides to every story’. But the NRL have now formally notified him that he will be charged unless he responds this week.

That punishment would mean Agar would not be able to undertake his role as assistant coach of the Warriors on game-day, and he would not be allowed to travel to away matches while suspended.

The NRL said: “The National Rugby League today issued New Zealand Warriors assistant-coach Richard Agar with a breach notice alleging a breach of the NRL code of conduct following an altercation with an accredited media representative during round one of the 2025 NRL Telstra Premiership.

“The breach notice proposes a fine for Agar of 10,000 Australian dollars (half suspended), a suspension of three NRL matches and a requirement for Agar to undertake appropriate education and training.”