Two Super League stalwarts have confirmed their retirements at the end of the season, with Reece Lyne and Luke Briscoe both announcing they’ll hang up the boots at the end of the season.

The pair, who both currently play in the Championship for Doncaster, have confirmed their decisions to retire after successful careers playing across the divisions.

Lyne, a two-time England international, enjoyed a long career in Super League, making 225 appearances for Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity before dropping to the Championship with the Dons in 2024. He has scored 93 tries in 306 career appearances.

Meanwhile, Briscoe will retire at the same time as his brother, Tom, the Hull FC winger who will call time on his career at the end of the year two.

Starting at Wakefield, Briscoe had two stints with Leeds Rhinos, scoring 20 tries in 66 appearances, but the majority of his career was played at Featherstone Rovers, where he scored 94 times in 126 games.

Paying tribute to the pair, Doncaster club captain Cory Aston said: “Brisc has had an incredible career and deserves every bit of recognition he receives.

“He’s been a fantastic player and the ultimate competitor out on the field. He will be massively missed by the group, and we thank him not just for being a champion player but most of all been a champion fella.

“Reece has had an unbelievable career. Playing consistently at the top level across Super League and international rugby league for as long as he has shows that.

“His leadership for the group is massive, and when he speaks people listen. He has been someone I look up to and turn to, as I’m sure he has been for so many of the boys.

“On behalf of all the players, it’s been a pleasure. They should be incredibly proud of their time with this club, they came to Doncaster as a newly promoted championship team, they finish with us being a top 4 club. They are every bit responsible for that.

“On behalf of all the boys, we wish them all best for the future.”