Hull FC’s season has been a success – even if their bid to make the Super League play-offs ends in failure.

That is the view of talkSPORT pundit and ex-Black and Whites player Craig Murdock, who been impressed by John Cartwright’s impact this year. Do not underestimate how bad Hull FC were in 2025.

They finished joint-bottom of Super League with relegated London Broncos after winning a pitiful three games all season. Under Cartwright, though, the Airlie Birds have been a team transformed and pride has been restored to the west side of a rugby league-mad city. Do not overlook that either.

“I was speaking to a few Hull FC fans at the derby last weekend and said that, regardless of where they finish, I think it’s been a successful season for them,” Murdock told Love Rugby League.

“If you had told anybody at the club at the start of the season that they would be fighting for the play-offs with two games remaining, I’m sure they would’ve absolutely bitten your hand off.

“Certainly when you look at where they have been in the last couple of seasons. It’s been a decent campaign for Hull FC in 2025, albeit they’ve had loads of injuries. But it’s been a big improvement, that’s for sure.”

Home wins over Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons in their remaining two games could see Cartwright’s men edge out Wakefield Trinity in the race for sixth place.

The Black and Whites host Sam Burgess’ struggling Wire on Saturday teatime hoping that sworn enemies Hull KR can do them an almighty favour just over 50 miles away.

Rovers head to Wakefield, also in a 5.30pm kick-off, aiming to clinch the League Leaders’ Shield with victory. That could open the door for Hull FC to climb above Daryl Powell’s men into sixth place heading into the final round of the season.

Murdock added: “These are two massive games on Saturday which will go a long way towards deciding whether it’s Hull FC or Wakey who make the play-offs.

“But like I said, regardless of where they finish, Hull FC are a club on the rise again. John Cartwright has brought a bit of stability and has had the backing of the new board.

“They’ve done things better this year and John’s come in and been consistent in his approach. He doesn’t get too high when they win and doesn’t get too low when they lose.

“He’s an impressive guy and there are some good youngsters coming through at the club now. I thought the Kemp twins did well in the Hull derby and there are other homegrown talents in the side.

“Things aren’t looking too bad at either Hull club, that’s for sure.”