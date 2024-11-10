Ex-Hull FC man secures future in Championship after ‘finding a home’

Former Hull FC back Connor Wynne has put pen to paper on a contract extension with Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers, agreeing a new one-year deal for 2025.

Wynne joined Fev ahead of the 2024 campaign following his departure from Hull, and went on to score 21 tries in 26 appearances for James Ford’s side as they reached the Championship play-offs.

The 23-year-old’s initial contract at Post Office Road only span 12 months, but having been crowned the Fans’ Player of the Year, he has now agreed terms to extend for a further year.

Ex-Hull FC man Connor Wynne secures future in Championship with Featherstone Rovers after ‘finding a home’

Wynne made a senior bow for boyhood club Hull just a few months after turning 18 having already featured out on loan at Doncaster.

Prior to his permanent departure from the MKM Stadium, he also donned a shirt as a loanee for York, Newcastle Thunder and Bradford Bulls.

After penning his new deal with Fev, Wynne said: “I really enjoyed my first year at Featherstone and jumped at the chance to stay for another year.

“After leaving Hull, I wasn’t sure where I would end up next, but I’ve very much found a home at Rovers and I’ve played some of the best and most consistent rugby of my career here. I’m looking forward to building on that again in 2025.

“The club is on the up, with plenty of ambition. With the squad Fordy is putting together, it’s an exciting journey to be on and I can’t wait for next season to kick off already.”

In a season where they had to rebuild following a failed promotion attempt in 2023, Fev fell at the first hurdle in the play-offs in 2024, losing out away against Bradford.

Rovers head coach Ford added: “It was great to see how much Connor grew as a player on and off the field with us last year, he finished the season as one of our best and most consistent performers.

“Connor brings everything you want from an outside-back in spades. He’s powerful, agile and quick, with an ability to turn half chances into tries.

“We’re really happy to have him on board again for 2025 and I’m sure the fans can’t wait to see him out there scoring more tries for the club.”

