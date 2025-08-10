Ex-Hull FC forward extends League 1 stay as new deal confirmed

League 1 outfit Goole Vikings have handed former Hull FC forward Jack Aldous a new deal, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2026 season.

Now 34, Skirlaugh Bulls junior Aldous began his senior career with Super League side Hull and took his first steps into the professional game with them back in 2011.

Primarily operating as a prop but also able to slot in at loose, the forward’s first-team debut saw him come off the bench for the Black and Whites in a Challenge Cup Fourth Round tie at home against Oldham, which was won 82-0.

That was his sole first-team appearance for FC, but he has since gone on to clock up more 200 games between York, Newcastle Thunder, Hunslet and Goole.

Aldous has featured 15 times across all competitions so far for Goole this season in what is their inaugural campaign as a League 1 club.

After signing his extension, the veteran forward said: “I’m really happy to be staying on for another year and building on what we’ve started here.

“I’ve been pleased with my own performances, whether starting or off the bench, and it’s been a privilege to take on a senior role in the squad.

“It’s been a successful first season in my opinion. If you’d said at the start of the year we’’ beat established clubs like London and Dewsbury, and then do the double on big spenders like Keighley and Midlands, most people would’ve snapped your hand off.

The Vikings sit seventh on the League 1 ladder as the end of the season approaches, trailing sixth-placed Rochdale Hornets by four competition points.

Head coach Scott Taylor added: “Jack has delivered exactly what we wanted from him this year. Played tough, led from the front and brought that experience that the group really needed.

“He is as tough as they come. Fans won’t realise this, but he suffered a serious injury early in the season which required surgery that would have ruled him out for most the year. Instead, he’s played on through it because he didn’t want to let the team down.

“That’s a sign of his character and why it was a no-brainer for us to retain him. He’s been outstanding for us, I’m really pleased he is going around again.”

Having joined the club together ahead of 2025, Goole have also given Aldous’ younger brother Harry, a product of Hull KR’s youth system, a new contract for next year.

Elsewhere, the Vikings have moved to sign former Keighley and Featherstone Rovers forward Jack Arnold on a two-and-a-half-year deal which takes him through until the end of the 2027 campaign.