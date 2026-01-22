Ex-Featherstone Rovers man makes cross-Championship switch for 2026 following club’s demise

Former Featherstone Rovers hooker Will Jubb will continue to play in the Championship in 2026, penning a deal with Goole Vikings.

The hooker is the latest former Rover to land a new club for the upcoming season, alongside the likes of Danny Addy and Jimmy Beckett, with the club not competing in the Championship this season following their administration.

He also becomes Goole’s latest new recruit for 2026, joining the likes of Liam Watts in East Yorkshire.

Will Jubb signs for Goole Vikings following Featherstone Rovers demise

Jubb brings heaps of Championship experience with him to his new employers, notching 206 career appearances across spells with Featherstone, York Knights and Hull KR, with 151 of those coming in the second-tier.

Commenting on the move, Jubb said: “It’s a really exciting opportunity to come and play for an up-and-coming club and be part of an exciting project – it’s really impressive.

“I’m fully committed to playing my part in helping the club continue to grow and give the fans what they deserve.

“I’m really looking forward to working with this group of lads, the coaching staff and all the good people at the club – many of whom I already know really well – and it’s great to link back up with them.

“I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to get going again.”

Vikings head coach, Scott Taylor, added: “Will is a fantastic addition for us. We actually made him one of our primary targets last year, so to finally get this one over the line is really pleasing.

“Will is a proven player at this level – he’s all class. He’s a competitor, plays tough and has great distribution. He’s the sort of player you want to line up with and someone who makes other players better.

“We’ve now got some great options at dummy half alongside Jeylan [Hodgson], Oli [Morgan] and Shane [Tuohey], whilst Callum [Rutland] has done a really good job covering in there too. It keeps everyone on their toes and adds some real quality to our spine.”

Following his arrival at the club, Jubb could make his debut in their Challenge Cup clash against Mirfield, with the winner then moving onto face either Halifax Panthers or London Chargers in Round Three.

