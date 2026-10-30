Former England star Tommy Makinson has launched a passionate defence of the national team’s players and coaches after their likely World Cup exit: insisting they are being ‘let down massively’ by those above them.

Barring a major miracle and a 46-point Tonga win over Samoa on Sunday morning, England will not be in the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in history.

They did win against Papua New Guinea on Friday in Wollongong, but not by anywhere near enough points to make the prospect of qualification a possibility.

Criticism has been laid at the door of various people and bodies, but Makinson insists the players are effectively helpless with the lack of support they receive.

Makinson defends England players

In a series of posts on his personal X account, Makinson took to social media to express his views on the probable exit for England which will be rubber-stamped on Sunday morning.

He insists that there are ‘too many details’ being missed ‘up the chain’ – a potential view shared by many that the sport’s powerbrokers are not giving the national team enough of a chance to succeed.

Makinson first said: “Prep isn’t just the warm up game, or is it the flight over! It’s everything about our game here in the UK. We have some of the most exciting players in the world, but until we start to do right by the players and give them the best chance – we’ve no chance!”

England players ‘deserve more’ support

He then stressed the stars of the national team deserve more support and backing from those above them at the top of the sport – even suggesting he is hopeful an NRL takeover could bring about a change in fortunes.

Makinson continued: “I know exactly where the game is in England, and the quality is there. The last two World Cups prove that, with a semi-final and a final appearance. We’re being let down massively, with far too many details being missed up the chain. I can only hope the NRL gets behind..”

“It’s disappointing but for me, the failure doesn’t lie with the players or coaching staff. They aren’t being given the support, resources or backing they deserve. There is so much more that can be done.”

Makinson has recently called time on his own professional career, and is preparing to head to Australia to begin life in coaching. He will join Coffs Harbour Comets in a player-coach role from the start of 2027.

But it is clear with his views that he still has plenty to offer the game.