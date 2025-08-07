Ex-Catalans Dragons utility departs Championship heavyweights as next destination confirmed

Former Catalans Dragons utility back Robin Brochon has departed Championship outfit Toulouse Olympique to move into the French Elite with Albi.

Brochon, who will turn 25 in September, began his career at youth level with Saint-Martin XIII before linking up with Catalans.

He managed three senior appearances for the Dragons between 2018 and 2021, all in Super League, ahead of his move to Toulouse in 2023.

Able to slot in across the back line and in the halves, the Marmande native featured 35 times in total for Championship heavyweights Olympique.

Just one of those appearances came this term though, named in the halves for a defeat to Widnes Vikings in June, and he has now moved on to pastures new after struggling severely for game time.

A winner of the Coupe de France with Catalans’ reserve side back in 2019, Brochon scored seven tries during his stint at Toulouse as well as kicking 30 goals.

The 24-year-old will remain in France having joined Albi ahead of the 2025-26 campaign in the French Elite Championship, which was renamed as the ‘Super XIII’ ahead of the season just gone.

That campaign saw the Tigers finish top of the ladder by four points in the regular season before going on to beat Carcassonne, who had finished second, 26-16 in the Grand Final.

The triumph brought Albi’s first top-flight domestic title since 1977, with former Catalans and Toulouse star Tony Gigot hanging up his boots having helped them to that success.

