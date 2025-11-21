Warrington Wolves fend off NRL interest as teenage starlet pens long-term deal

Warrington Wolves have fended off interest from NRL clubs to tie down teenage sensation Ewan Irwin on a new long-term deal which runs until the end of 2030.

Still only 17, Irwin became Warrington’s youngest-ever Super League debutant when he was activated as the 18th man following a couple of injuries during their home game against St Helens in April.

He went on to play in another two games at senior level before the end of the campaign, including being given his first full start in Wire’s Round 27 defeat to treble-winners Hull KR on the night which saw the Robins clinch the League Leaders’ Shield.

The half-back registered two assists that night at Craven Park, and having gone on to catch the eye of numerous NRL clubs during Wire’s Academy tour of Australia, the Wolves have moved quickly to tie him down with a five-year deal.

During an unbeaten season at academy level, Irwin – who will turn 18 in February – captained Warrington‘s youngsters and delivered a man-of-the-match display in their Grand Final triumph over Leeds Rhinos.

He was named both Academy Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year, and after signing his long-term deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, expressed how excited he was for what is to come.

Irwin said: “I’m glad to have committed my future to the club and I’m really excited for the challenges ahead.

“It’s a competitive environment, and that’s exactly where you want to be. Academy and Reserves level is very strong, but this is a step up now into the first-team and I’m looking forward to what’s next.

“I want to take it game by game, put my best foot forward, and see where it takes me.”

The young playmaker scored six tries in his 13 Academy appearances this term as well as kicking 66 goals. He also notched three tries and a whopping 38 goals in just nine appearances for Wire’s Reserves.

Head coach Sam Burgess, the man who handed Irwin his senior debut earlier this year, added: “I’m really excited Ewan’s committed his future to the club for the next five years.

“He’s shown great potential and leadership with the under-18s and Reserves last year. Hopefully he continues with his progression next season and beyond.

“Above all else, he’s an outstanding young man with a bright future ahead of him.”