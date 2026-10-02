When Warrington’s highly-rated starlet Ewan Irwin walks out at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, it will be just his 25th professional appearance: but his excitement levels are higher than any lingering nerves.

Half-back Irwin, still only 18, signed a five-year deal last November as Wire tied him down long-term.

At that point, he had played just three first-team games: but interest from the NRL was already there.

And this year, we’ve seen exactly why, with 21 appearances made across all competitions to help Sam Burgess’ side into the Super League Grand Final.

But the message is clear, the job is not done.

‘I always grew up watching Owen Farrell, and he’s been someone I’ve tried to mirror… I always planned to be in Super League as soon as possible’

Irwin – who was born the day after Warrington kicked off their 2008 Super League campaign – has been playing rugby league since the age of five.

Much to the surprise of most in attendance at the Rugby League Awards night, Tuesday saw him miss out on the Super League Young Player of the Year gong to St Helens’ Harry Robertson.

Speaking to a selection of media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at the event, the playmaker first revealed rugby union superstar Owen Farrell as his idol before reflecting on the season he’s enjoyed so far.

The Leigh-born teenager said: “I always grew up watching Owen Farrell, and he’s been someone I’ve tried to mirror.

“It’s been a great season collectively as a team, and individually, it’s been a very good year for me. It’s the first year in Super League, and I’ve loved it. It would be even better if we can win it this weekend.

“I always planned to be in Super League as soon as possible, it’s always been a dream of mine. I’ve had to adapt so much, but I’ve had a great foundation around me in my family and coaching staff.”

Notably, England legend Farrell – the son of Wigan Warriors icon Andy – made his debut for Saracens just 11 days after his 17th birthday back in October 2008 to become the youngest-ever player to appear in English professional rugby union.

Irwin was just a few months old then, but followed suit, making his senior Warrington debut circa two months after celebrating his 17th birthday last April, being activated as the 18th man in a Super League clash against Saints.

Ahead of this weekend’s Grand Final against Wakefield Trinity, he said: “There’s obviously a few nerves, but I’m playing a game I love and have always loved and I wouldn’t change it for anything.

“I love playing, and I know I’m going to love this weekend coming up.

“I’d say I’m pretty calm. It’s never something I’ve worried about, it’s the person I am and I wouldn’t change who I am for anything. I crack on with the way things go.”

‘Sam has been amazing with me. He’s won it all, and he was in a similar position I was in’

Leigh Miners Rangers Junior Irwin first joined Wire’s youth system at the age of 14, with six tries scored this season and 82 goals kicked.

The most recent of those goals was the game-winning penalty at Headingley last weekend as Warrington beat Leeds Rhinos in their own backyard at the semi-final stage to book a trip to Old Trafford for the first time since 2018.

His head coach, Sam Burgess, made his professional debut back in July 2006 for Bradford against rivals Leeds – then still 17 himself.

Irwin detailed: “Sam has been amazing with me.

“He’s won it all, and he was in a similar position I was in – a young lad, getting through.

“He’s always tried to look after me, but at the same time expose me as much as possible to get me playing the rugby I know I can play.”

WATCH THE LRL PODCAST!