Plans for rugby league to invade Las Vegas yet again in 2026 have been confirmed by both Super League and the NRL.

The third annual Stateside extravaganza has officially been revealed by organisations on both sides of the world – with plenty to look forward to already.

Here’s everything you need to know so far about what’s in store!

Who will be making the trip?

It’s now official: Super League’s two representatives will be Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos.

They made the cut despite significant interest from a number of English teams – and Catalans Dragons.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, who made the trip this year, didn’t re-apply this time around. They have their own plans to take a game on-the-road in 2026.

The NRL’s four teams will be Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons.

There will be just three games this time – the women’s international which took place in 2025 has been scrapped.

Where and when will it be held?

As is now traditional, Allegiant Stadium will once again be the venue.

The matches will take place on Saturday February 28.

How many Super League fans will go?

Early signs point towards the two clubs being able to take a combined 10,000 supporters. That will be music to the ears of the NRL.

Will the games be televised?

Yes – just like this year, the whole event will be televised live on Sky Sports. But the event will also be shown worldwide – exposing the Robins and the Rhinos to millions of new viewers all across the globe.

Who has forfeited a home game?

In Super League, it is the Robins who have given up one of their 13 home fixtures to make the trip happen.

But they will reverse their proposed decision to increase membership prices in 2026 as a result, due to supporters having one fewer home game than normal.