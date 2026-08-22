Everything Willie Peters said following Toulouse Olympique defeat as Hull KR boss addresses ‘tired performance’

Hull KR fell to a 32-12 defeat to Toulouse Olympique in round 24 of Super League, which marks their second defeat in as many fixtures.

Here is everything Robins’ boss Willie Peters told Sky Sports following the fixture.

‘Tired performance’

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves; we’ve got to keep cracking on. We’ve got three games to go, but there’s no doubt there are some tired players there.

“Half-time was 6-6; it probably shouldn’t have been, but we were still in the game. Then we started the second-half as we did. I thought we were brave in parts of the first-half, but it was a really tired performance. Not a lot to like.”

Run-in

“It’s a massive block; we’ve been in it the whole year. We’ve played every single week and then we’re going to be playing four games in 15 days; Wigan is the last of that block. It’s huge.

“The problem we’ve got now is the body’s going down now. We’re potentially going to lose James Batchellor and Dean Hadley went off. When you’re losing bodies through injury, that’s where it makes it really difficult because we’ve already got some guys out. In terms of our pack, there are a lot of players on the sidelines.

Discipline issues

“We’re not in it. We do value the cycle and we talk about it, but when you give away eight penalties in the first-half, and that’s aside from errors and kicking out on the full from kick-off, then you’re not in the cycle.

“You watch last night’s game (between Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity), and the first 20 minutes was a cycle for around 10 minutes. That’s what the top teams do.

“Toulouse today were outstanding. They played a simple brand, they ran hard, there are some athletic guys in there and they work hard for each other. I knew it was going to be a difficult game today, and they ran away with it at the end.

Message to players

“If you talk now (in the dressing room), what goes through. We’ve spoken about the side we want to be, and it certainly didn’t look like that today. But there are some tired bodies in there, so I need to understand that.

“You don’t want to make excuses, but it’s a genuine one. It’s a tired group, and I need to make sure that we get them ready for Wigan. They need to freshen up.”