Everything Willie Peters said after Hull KR’s historic Challenge Cup win

Willie Peters met with the media after Hull KR won their first trophy in 40 years courtesy of an incredible victory in the 2025 Challenge Cup final.

The Robins won 8-6 against Warrington Wolves at Wembley after Tom Davies’ late try was converted by Mikey Lewis with just two minutes to go.

Here is everything Peters said in an emotional and frank sit-down with the press in the post-match press conference..

Can you try and sum up your emotions and how you’re feeling?

It’s a weird feeling. I’m so proud of this playing group. The best performance? No: but it was a gritty performance. You need to have grit about you, you need to enjoy discomfort and they certainly did that. They were uncomfortable for long periods and Warrington threw everything at them. Marc Sneyd was exceptional. We found a way though. I’m so proud of the group and of the staff.

What did you think when the Tom Davies decision went to the video referee?

I thought it was a try.

Mikey Lewis nailed the decisive kick: how confident were you?

It was a weird feeling because I spoke to Mikey a few weeks back when we knew he would be our kicker. I told him to get out and practice kicking goals but he said he just feels better when he just goes out and does it. I was going to tell him to go and practice and be a coach, but I have a lot of faith in him. He kicked well in the semis, and when he had that ball in his hand today, that’s when I was most calm.

How much does it mean to end the trophy drought?

There’s a lot of people that are here and a lot who are not here. They’ve all contributed to that today. We’ve been building for a while. Neil (Hudgell) has put so much money and time into the club and we wanted to do it for him for a long time. But the message was to do it for each other. In life you should put others first because it feels good doing something for someone else.

Is this lift-off for the group now?

I think what the players need to get from this is strong belief. The pressure on the group, there was a lot of pressure. My job is to take it away your job (the media) is to increase it, but if we lose that game I know what comes with it. The way they won that game shows the character and the type of team they are. It’s our DNA, it’s who we are. East Hull people.