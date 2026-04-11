Sam Burgess saw his side win again as Warrington Wolves defeated Leigh Leopards 24-10 to reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals in another big afternoon for the Wire in 2026.

With nine wins from their first ten competitive games now under the belt, Warrington are starting to turn heads, with this win proving their character once again.

Here’s everything the Wire boss had to say on SuperLeague+ after the game.

General thoughts

It’s a different way for us to play today, I thought. It was a really scrappy game, tough game. It didn’t all go our way in the first half.

We were a bit uncharacteristic at times, but our main character, our great determination, was there. We just needed to tidy up parts of our game. I thought the ruck was a bit slower today. You know, they managed to slow it down a little bit in the first half. I’d say in the second half we got a bit of a tendency on that. It was a hard day as well.

His side’s character after going down to 12 men

I need to have a look at that as well. The sin bin, I’m not so sure about it, but I was happy with the way we handled it.

Everything’s been really smooth for us this year. I kind of like that we’ve won the way we won today. We had a few bumps and bruises, so we’ll have to recover and get ready for the league next week.

Not getting carried away and managing injuries

We’ll get to work again on Monday morning. We’ll enjoy this. I thought it was a really hard game, but if we have a few bumps, we’ve got a big squad that we trust in. It’ll be another test for us as a group, but I’m happy with the game today. It was a different win for us, so I’m happy with that.

I might give them the day off tomorrow, guys. I might give them the day off tomorrow. We’ll get back to work on Monday, I think, and enjoy. We’ve got lunch and dinner with all our families now.

We’ll go and enjoy that, and then probably give them the day off tomorrow.