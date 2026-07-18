Paul Rowley spoke to Love Rugby League following St Helens’ victory over Catalans Dragons. Here’s everything he had to say.

General thoughts

Effort goes a long way, doesn’t it. The buzz word was courage. There were some youngsters in there with an extreme range; eight boys out there started the season in the reserves. I also thought it took a type of experienced player to not be despondent and not having all the main troops around and to show a protective nature. The experienced boys out there were fantastic.

Tom Humphreys

Tom has grown week by week. He’s a diminutive figure but he’s solid and he’s fit, he works really hard. He’s been combining full-time rugby with his studies as well and he’s just a young lad learning his trade. Whilst there were only two points at stake, it felt like more than that because of some young players out there. I feel privileged to be a part of that. I’m really happy for the lads.

Jack Campbell

It’s Jack’s day. I only gave him the nod at 11:30am, that’s how we’ve been rolling here – I find out, wonder what we should do.. and we went with option three which was Jack. I’ve been chatting to his family, who are steeped in rugby history – they’ve played, they’ve refereed – it’s his day and everyone is delighted for him. I thought his defence was fantastic. They clearly went down that edge and the only time it got undone was when we made a system error. It certainly wasn’t anything Jack did in terms of putting his body in the way. He was fantastic defensively.

Nene Macdonald

Nene had his knee drained yesterday and got a negative response to it today. But that’s the ongoing, weekly stuff that players are going through to get on the field for us. Credit to Nene for doing that week to week but this week was just a bit too much. He’s already had the op but when you don’t let them recover adequately, that’s the detriment to that.

Harry Robertson and Tristan Sailor position swap

We were playing Harry at six anyway. He was good, but Tristan enjoyed himself there. He’s a rugby player, I’ve said this before – he can play anywhere. He’s played at six this year and we needed cover in other areas. So we wanted the best balance, there’s nothing deeper than that. We’d practiced with Tristan on the wing so it would have been the least disruptive.

Jack Welsby

I thought he was fantastic, Jack. The best players, they run. They’re all good runners, we attacked them and we backed ourselves and it’s hard to point out individuals because it was a collective effort and a courageous effort.