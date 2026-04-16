John Cartwright spoke to the Sky Sports ahead of Hull FC’s clash with St Helens as the furore around his exit from the club continues.

He’s everything he had to say.

An emotional week?

Certainly has.

I suppose when you’re not ready for something, I suppose it took a little bit to digest. But the most important thing now is the game tonight, the rest of the season, and making sure the club comes through as good as we possibly can.

Have you been told why yet?

Not really, no. I’ve had some conversations with Andrew and we’ll meet again next week.

At this stage, there’s been a few little things, but hopefully I can clear that up next week.

How are the players?

It’s a funny one for me to answer. I was a bit of a mess at one point, but I was lucky that we had two weeks to get ready for the game.

I’m a bit disappointed with how we played against KR. I thought we had a real chance to win a derby game there and we just didn’t play well when it mattered. Once we got there, the players knew.

We’ve had three good decisions. There’s been no doubt of it.

Will it be your last game in charge?

Not at the moment. I didn’t know I’d be in this position at all two weeks ago, so who knows what’s going to happen down the future. For me, I love the group of guys here. We have a really good bond. I think we’re on the improve. We’ve got the opportunity to have a fantastic year. We’ll get through tonight. Hopefully it’s just business as usual.