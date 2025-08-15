Brad Arthur sat down with the media on Friday morning for the first time since officially agreeing to remain with Leeds Rhinos in 2026.

Arthur has agreed a new rolling contract which will guarantee he remains at the club next season at least. Talks will then commence next year about whether to trigger an option for 2027.

The Australian has made a huge impact at AMT Headingley since joining the club, with Leeds in contention to reach the Grand Final in 2025.

Here is everything Arthur said on that deal, what may happen next – and his goals now that he has committed his future to Leeds.

How easy was the decision to make?

“It’s pretty simple; I’ve stated all way through how much I’ve enjoyed my time here. The people at the club, the support we get from our fanbase, our sponsors.. there’s nothing there that was ever a negative for me.

“They’re the reasons why I stayed and I’m so grateful on how the club handled it. If they’d have rushed me two months ago, I wasn’t in the right headspace for family reasons.

“I’m sick of saying it but that’s just the truth. Not everyone knows everyone’s family situation. My daughter is settled in terms of the fact she’ll go back next year and do her University studies.”

How did Sunday [the day of his decision] play out?

“We (his family) had conversations about it along the way so I knew coming into Sunday I knew what was going to happen. The boys were supportive and everything fell into place to be comfortable to tell people the decision.”

How did you tell the squad?

“I’m sick of it dragging on so I didn’t do much about it! I just put my head through the window and told them I was staying. I think the boys were comfortable that the likelihood of me staying was high but I didn’t want to make a big deal about it.

“I’ve enjoyed the game, there’s nothing I don’t like about being here.”

How does a new deal change planning for 2026?

“We’ve been really good in our planning for next year whether I’d be here or not.

“I’ve been across camps, Las Vegas, the squad.. one thing I wanted to do was make sure the club was set up and in a position where we knew what our identity was when you pull that Rhinos jersey on whether you’re in our pathways, our under-18s or right up to the top.

“Who the coach is.. it’s not irrelevant but it becomes easier to replace when you know what your club is about.

“We’ve still got a heap of work to do but things are progressing the right way where if I’m only here another 12 months, the club are in a position to move on strongly. We can now do things with a bit more confidence around the decisions we’ve made.”

And what happens in regards to 2027?

“I thought we’d gone past these questions! You guys got a shout-out on Instagram with the announcement!

“We’ve put in the contract we’ll have a decision at some stage next year and a lot of it hinges around my kids, if my daughter handles being away from us for a period and we can handle it then we’ll be good. But there’ll be a date around it and we’ll give them some clarity.”

How big a factor in committing was the possibility for success?

“It helps. The family was the main thing but the second part was the buy-in from the boys. I want to make sure I can feel like I make a difference and I feel like I can.

“Whatever we can achieve this year is great, and we’ve certainly not given up hope. We’ve beaten every team in the competition so we’re good enough to beat the best teams. If we want to be the best team, we’ve got to do that every week.”

