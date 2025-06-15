Brad Arthur sat down with the press after Leeds Rhinos were 36-12 winners over Warrington Wolves on Saturday to make it five Super League wins in a row.

The Rhinos remain third in the table and continue to put the pressure on Super League’s top two with another impressive showing.

Here is everything Arthur said on the key topics.

His thoughts on the win..

“It was tough and gritty. There was some good balance, we played some fair footy at times and left a couple of tries out there early in the game – but we didn’t panic. I’m liking the composure.

“There’s a couple of system errors in defence the boys are annoyed about. Everyone’s chasing that 80-minute performance but it’s a tough game the guys play. But we’re going to enjoy a good performance and we’ll look to back that up next week.”

Momentum behind Leeds now..

“It shows you that they know they’ve got a bit more in them and they care about the club, the jersey and their team-mates. That’s the environment that’s being created at the moment.

“The reserve grade boys had some good players in there who should be playing Super League but they haven’t kicked stones, they’ve gone out and done a good job. I’m fortunate that our medical staff have done a good job to keep everyone healthy and that can change quickly, but it’s not by fluke.”

On five victories in a row..

“We’d love to keep winning but I’ve spoke to the guys about being happy with our performances. I want them to come off the field knowing their performance was strong, they played for the jersey and played for each other.

“Sometimes you will get a bit unlucky, but we’re focussing on being the same team each week and we’re pretty consistent with that. We know what we’re about as a team.”

On Lachie Miller coming off..

“It was a precaution. You try and have a few plans going into games but I thought we were reasonably comfortable and was going to take him off with ten minutes left. But he was cramping with 20 minutes to go so it was good to go to other plans.”

On Kallum Watkins’ 400th game

“The guys really played for him and that’s when you know you’ve got want and desire in the team and the club. They’re trying to make those moments important for guys. He’s a super player, I don’t have to worry about Kallum. I could go a week without talking to him!”

On Jake Connor..

“He probably wasn’t as spectacular today but it was his best game I’ve liked today. he was nice and controlled and balanced for the full 80. There wasn’t any highlights and lowlights, he was controlled. It’s a tough role that seven spot, and he’s really warming to it.

“He’s got plenty of skill and quality that I don’t need to worry about. I just keep pushing him about owning his effort and physicality. He’s doing a really good job.”