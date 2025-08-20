Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon looking ahead to their trip to Leigh Leopards.

The Red Devils travel to the Leopards’ Den on Friday night for the pair’s Round 23 clash.

It will mark Salford’s first outing since their 80-6 defeat at Hull FC on August 10 having cancelled last weekend’s scheduled Super League game against Wakefield Trinity due to player welfare concerns amid their ongoing financial crisis.

Here is every word Rowley said during his press conference…

How does your squad shape up for the Leigh game?

It’s been another challenging week. We’ve probably got 18/19 players, but it’s a bit of a mishmash.

There’s several wingers and not enough in another position.

The important thing is fulfilling the fixture and doing the right thing.

Going to Leigh, I want to make sure we get there and put a team out. It was a horrible week last week not being able to fulfil Wakefield.

We’ve just got to get there by any means.

Will anybody return from injury?

Dan Russell is back in there, we should see Joe Mellor in a short stint.

There’s a few bodies coming back in, a few bodies putting their hand up who are busted.

We’re patching the boys up, and with the new additions, we’ll have a team.

Have the new loanees trained with you?

We’re blessed. We’ve trained today and we’ll play on Friday. Lucky us, I can’t wait.

How do loan moves work for you at the moment?

Paul King is obviously reaching out and most clubs are as forthcoming as they can be to accommodate and help us fulfil our fixtures.

But they’re not going to hurt themselves in doing so. They’ve got to look after themselves, and I fully agree with that.

How was last week for you personally?

You can talk about the cancelled fixture last week, that was just a sad day for everybody… Wakefield, our club, and that’s how I felt as well. I was no different than anybody else, I would imagine.

Did you have any say in the Wakefield game being called off?

I’m not talking about politics. That wasn’t my decision.

I’m a coach and I coach the team.

How much of a blow is it to lose Joe Shorrocks?

I’m just pleased for Joe to be settled, but I miss Joe like all of the other boys who are no longer here.

I’m not sure how many it is now (that have left), but it seems like a lifetime ago we lined up with Tim Lafai and people like that.

That was the beginning of this season.

Joe going is a big loss on and off the field because he’s a big character and I enjoy his company.

Is the light at the end of the tunnel now just being able to fulfil the last five fixtures?

You say it’s a funny season, I can think of other words to describe it.

For me, I can’t even look towards the end of the season.

It’s just day-to-day, as I’ve said all along.

Who do you see as Leigh’s biggest threats?

I think Leigh have been great. I did some radio (commentary) on them against Warrington the other week.

Their biggest strength is how connected they are. Adrian and the club have done a very good job of developing the lesser big names if you like, people like Keanan Brand, Umyla Hanley, Bailey Hodgson.

The faith they’ve shown in them has contributed to their team spirit.

They’ve got the obvious stars, Tesi Niu is probably the headline grabber in all of those at the moment.

They’re the real deal and I’ve enjoyed watching Leigh to be honest.

You mentioned Tesi Niu, is someone going to have a big job on their hands against the centre on Friday?

He’s been a shrewd signing. He’s up there with the best overseas signings of the year for me, he’s been great.

I can’t speak highly enough of what Leigh have done on and off the field since getting back in Super League.

Being a Leigh lad, I know the effect it has on the community and that’s really positive.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Exclusive – Salford Red Devils star Jayden Nikorima targeted by Championship club

👉 Ranking every Super League club’s run-in by difficulty – St Helens toughest, Leigh Leopards easiest…

👉 Salford Red Devils owners provide new update on crucial bridging loan

👉 Ranking all 12 Super League coaches by tenure at current club with THREE leaders tied

👉 Leigh Leopards coach makes ‘angry’ admission amid Super League table pressure verdict