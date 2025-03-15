Every word ‘hurt’ Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet said following Challenge Cup exit

Wigan Warriors were on the wrong end of a second half comeback from Hull FC, and exited the Challenge Cup courtesy of a 26-22 defeat on home soil on Saturday evening.

After the holders crashed out of the competition at the last-16 stage, here’s every word their head coach Matt Peet said in his post-match press conference…

On his initial reaction…

Obviously very disappointed. Everyone’s hurt, we’re hurt for the fans and the cup means a lot to us.

To not be in it at any time is disappointing.

On the impact of an in-game re-shuffle…

I think credit just goes to Hull.

Every team has things happen in a game where they’ve got to swap around.

I just thought Hull were by far the better team.

On where the game was lost…

At times when we were in front, I just thought we were a bit loose with the ball.

When Hull got momentum then, the points started to come and we weren’t disciplined enough to regain control of the game.

Hull were outstanding.

On not making the extra man count while John Asiata was sin-binned…

No (we didn’t).

On Hull…

I thought Hull were outstanding.

Aidan Sezer, (Jordan) Rapana have had outstanding games and the credit goes to them rather than picking out our lads.

On Kaide Ellis’ concussion check…

He passed (his HIA) in the dressing room.

I think he said his neck was jarred, and it looked painful.

On the injury which led to Jai Field’s withdrawal in the first half…

We don’t know yet.