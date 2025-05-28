Wigan Warriors look set to keep hold of Sam Eseh in 2026 after Matt Peet confirmed the prop, who is on loan at Hull, is not in fact off-contract this year.

It’s big news for both the Warriors and the Black and Whites – the latter of whom were looking to potentially keep Eseh beyond the end of this season and a loan spell that is beginning to look fruitful.

And Wigan don’t actually have a lot of star power coming off-contract at the end of this year at all.

But what about beyond that? How does the contract status of every player at the Brick Community Stadium look? Here’s a rundown.

There are currently five players off-contract later this year with the reigning champions: and we know the futures of several. Harvie Hill appears to be heading for Hull FC, Liam Byrne to Warrington and Jacob Douglas to St Helens.

Two more, Adam Keighran and Christian Wade, are yet to finalise any plans for 2026 yet.

It’s next year where things start to get interesting, with regular first-teamers including Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski, Sam Walters and Tyler Dupree among those whose deals are up.

Jai Field was already under contract to 2027 anyway, but his recent new deal now includes options for 2028 and 2029.

And the Warriors have most of their elite talent penned down long-term, in truth. You have to go all the way to 2028 to find the expiry of Bevan French’s deal while three more regulars including Jake Wardle are signed until 2029.

Junior Nsemba has a deal all the way to 2030!

So while there is work to get through on the contract front for the Warriors, they do have breathing space for a lot of their big names.

And Eseh, it appears, is another whose immediate future doesn’t need to be discussed any time soon.

Off-contract in 2025

Liam Byrne, Jacob Douglas, Adam Keighran, Christian Wade, Harvie Hill.

Off-contract in 2026

Tiaki Chan, Tyler Dupree, George Hirst (one-year extension option), Patrick Mago (one-year extension option), Abbas Miski, Sam Walters, Sam Eseh.

Off-contract in 2027

Jai Field (options for 2028 and 2029), Ethan Havard, Kruise Leeming, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Liam Farrell.

Off-contract in 2028

Zach Eckersley, Bevan French, Liam Marshall.

Off-contract in 2029

Jake Wardle, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill.

Off-contract in 2030

Junior Nsemba

Unknown status

Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber.