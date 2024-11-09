After a successful first season as a head coach, Sam Burgess will hope to take Warrington Wolves one step further in 2025 and guide them to a major trophy.

Next year was originally envisaged to be the final year of Burgess’ two-season contract with the Wire, before the club shrewdly acted to tie him down to an extension, meaning the notion of the England legend returning to the NRL is still some way off.

But he and the Wolves have plenty of work to do on the contract front when it comes to his own squad. Eight of his first-team squad that he will have in 2025 are entering the final years of their contract.

That is especially significant this year, because due to a change in the rules surrounding contracts, clubs can now engage with players entering the final seasons of their deals from December 1st. That means that in just a matter of a few weeks, some of Warrington’s biggest stars head onto the open market.

Chief among them is first-choice centre pairing Toby King and Rodrick Tai, both of whom hugely impressed under Burgess in 2024. The club will likely look to act on both of those players sooner, rather than later.

The same will be true of one of the Wire’s big overseas stars too, with Paul Vaughan also entering the final year of the three-year contract he initially agreed to join the Super League club. If Vaughan is keen to stick around, you would suspect the Wire would act.

Another big overseas forward in Zane Musgrove also falls into the group of players with one year left on their deal, too. Utility Jordan Crowther is also off-contract at the end of 2025, as is back Connor Wrench.

And could 2025 be the final year of Stefan Ratchford’s illustrious career with the Wolves? He signed a one-year extension for next season but the future beyond that looks unclear.

Long-term, Warrington also have work to do looking ahead to 2026 – with the likes of George Williams, James Harrison, Danny Walker and Luke Yates among the huge stars off-contract.

Here’s the status of Warrington’s squad in terms of contract length remaining.

Off-contract in 2025

Toby King, Rodrick Tai, Paul Vaughan, Sam Powell, Zane Musgrove, Jordan Crowther, Stefan Ratchford, Connor Wrench,

Off-contract in 2026

Matt Dufty, Josh Thewlis, George Williams, James Harrison (option for 2027), Danny Walker, Ben Currie, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Luke Yates, Joe Philbin, Oli Leyland, Tom Whitehead (option form 2027), Dan Russell

Off-contract in 2027

Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd, Max Wood (option for 2028), Cai Taylor-Wray (option for 2028), Dan Okoro, Arron Lindop

Off-contract in 2028

Matty Ashton

