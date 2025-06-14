Every venue in Super League history as Dewsbury becomes 73rd inclusion
Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium will host a Super League game for the first time this weekend when Huddersfield Giants host Wigan Warriors there.
The Giants have had to move Saturday’s clash from their usual home, the John Smith’s Stadium, which is occupied as it’s staging a Stereophonics concert!
And the move got us thinking, just how many venues have played host to a Super League game over the years?
We’ve done the counting by the way, and when the FLAIR Stadium is added after this weekend, it’ll sit at 73!
Here’s the full list of the first 72, in alphabetical order…
Correct at the time of writing on June 11, 2025
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Super League games played to date: 1
Anfield, Liverpool
Super League games played to date: 7
Belle Vue, Wakefield
Super League games played to date: 330
Boundary Park, Oldham
Super League games played to date: 14
Bramall Lane, Sheffield
Super League games played to date: 3
Brewery Field, Bridgend
Super League games played to date: 13
Brisbane Road, Leyton – London
Super League games played to date: 1
Camp Nou, Barcelona
Super League games played to date: 1
Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff
Super League games played to date: 2
Central Park, Wigan
Super League games played to date: 49
Craven Park, Hull
Super League games played to date: 210
DCBL Stadium, Widnes
Super League games played to date: 157
Derwent Park, Workington
Super League games played to date: 11
Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield
Super League games played to date: 43
Elland Road, Leeds
Super League games played to date: 8
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Super League games played to date: 21
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona
Super League games played to date: 1
Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead
Super League games played to date: 16
Griffin Park, Brentford – London
Super League games played to date: 54
Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Super League games played to date: 304
Headingley, Leeds
Super League games played to date: 421
Hilton Park, Leigh
Super League games played to date: 14
John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield
Super League games played to date: 346
Knowsley Road, St Helens
Super League games played to date: 214
Kuflink Stadium, Ebbsfleet
Super League games played to date: 1
Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
Super League games played to date: 53
MKM Stadium, Hull
Super League games played to date: 298
Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
Super League games played to date: 19
Molesley Road, Hersham
Super League games played to date: 1
Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Super League games played to date: 14
Oakwell, Barnsley
Super League games played to date: 1
Odsal, Bradford
Super League games played to date: 230
Old Trafford, Manchester
Super League games played to date: 26
Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié, Narbonne
Super League games played to date: 3
Plough Lane, Wimbledon – London
Super League games played to date: 11
Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham
Super League games played to date: 2
Rodney Parade, Newport
Super League games played to date: 1
Salford Community Stadium, Salford
Super League games played to date: 163
Saltergate Recreation Ground, Chesterfield
Super League games played to date: 1
Sixfields, Northampton
Super League games played to date: 1
St James’ Park, Newcastle
Super League games played to date: 48
Stade Aimé Giral, Perpignan
Super League games played to date: 14
Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse
Super League games played to date: 14
Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan
Super League games played to date: 231
Stade Saint-Michael, Canet
Super League games played to date: 1
Stade Sebastien Charlety, Paris
Super League games played to date: 21
Stade Yves-du-Manoir, Montpellier
Super League games played to date: 1
Stade d’Albert Domec, Carcassonne
Super League games played to date: 2
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
Super League games played to date: 1
Stade de la Méditerranée, Béziers
Super League games played to date: 1
Talbot Athletic Ground, Port Talbot
Super League games played to date: 1
The Boulevard, Hull
Super League games played to date: 69
The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan
Super League games played to date: 363
The Den, Bermondsey – London
Super League games played to date: 1
The Gnoll, Neath
Super League games played to date: 1
The Hive, Barnet
Super League games played to date: 13
The Jungle, Castleford
Super League games played to date: 358
The Racecourse, Wrexham
Super League games played to date: 25
The Shay, Halifax
Super League games played to date: 86
The Valley, Charlton – London
Super League games played to date: 37
The Watersheddings, Oldham
Super League games played to date: 8
The Willows, Salford
Super League games played to date: 173
Thrum Hall, Halifax
Super League games played to date: 22
Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens
Super League games played to date: 200
Trailfinders Sports Ground, Ealing – London
Super League games played to date: 14
Twickenham Stoop, Twickenham
Super League games played to date: 135
Tynecastle, Edinburgh
Super League games played to date: 2
Valley Parade, Bradford
Super League games played to date: 29
Vetch Field, Swansea
Super League games played to date: 1
Welford Road, Leicester
Super League games played to date: 3
Wilderspool, Warrington
Super League games played to date: 104
WIN Stadium, Wollongong
Super League games played to date: 1