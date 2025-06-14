Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium will host a Super League game for the first time this weekend when Huddersfield Giants host Wigan Warriors there.

The Giants have had to move Saturday’s clash from their usual home, the John Smith’s Stadium, which is occupied as it’s staging a Stereophonics concert!

And the move got us thinking, just how many venues have played host to a Super League game over the years?

We’ve done the counting by the way, and when the FLAIR Stadium is added after this weekend, it’ll sit at 73!

Here’s the full list of the first 72, in alphabetical order…

Correct at the time of writing on June 11, 2025

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Super League games played to date: 1

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of Wigan Warriors’ 28-24 win against Warrington Wolves in March 2025

Anfield, Liverpool

Super League games played to date: 7

Belle Vue, Wakefield

Super League games played to date: 330

Boundary Park, Oldham

Super League games played to date: 14

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Super League games played to date: 3

Brewery Field, Bridgend

Super League games played to date: 13

A general view of Brewery Field in Bridgend, the venue for 13 Super League games between 2005 and 2009

Brisbane Road, Leyton – London

Super League games played to date: 1

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Super League games played to date: 1

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Super League games played to date: 2

Central Park, Wigan

Super League games played to date: 49

Craven Park, Hull

Super League games played to date: 210

Craven Park, the home of Hull KR

DCBL Stadium, Widnes

Super League games played to date: 157

Derwent Park, Workington

Super League games played to date: 11

Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield

Super League games played to date: 43

Elland Road, Leeds

Super League games played to date: 8

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Super League games played to date: 21

The Etihad Stadium, the home of Magic Weekend between 2012 and 2014

Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Super League games played to date: 1

Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead

Super League games played to date: 16

Griffin Park, Brentford – London

Super League games played to date: 54

Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Super League games played to date: 304

Headingley, Leeds

Super League games played to date: 421

Headingley, the home of Leeds Rhinos

Hilton Park, Leigh

Super League games played to date: 14

John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

Super League games played to date: 346

Knowsley Road, St Helens

Super League games played to date: 214

Kuflink Stadium, Ebbsfleet

Super League games played to date: 1

Leigh Sports Village, Leigh

Super League games played to date: 53

The Leigh Sports Village, the home of Leigh Leopards

MKM Stadium, Hull

Super League games played to date: 298

Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Super League games played to date: 19

Molesley Road, Hersham

Super League games played to date: 1

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Super League games played to date: 14

Oakwell, Barnsley

Super League games played to date: 1

A general view of Oakwell in Barnsley, the venue for Wakefield Trinity’s 23-22 Super League win against St Helens in May 1999

Odsal, Bradford

Super League games played to date: 230

Old Trafford, Manchester

Super League games played to date: 26

Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié, Narbonne

Super League games played to date: 3

Plough Lane, Wimbledon – London

Super League games played to date: 11

Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham

Super League games played to date: 2

Priestfield Stadium in Gillingham, the home of two of London Broncos’ home Super League games between 2012 and 2013

Rodney Parade, Newport

Super League games played to date: 1

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Super League games played to date: 163

Saltergate Recreation Ground, Chesterfield

Super League games played to date: 1

Sixfields, Northampton

Super League games played to date: 1

St James’ Park, Newcastle

Super League games played to date: 48

A general view of St James’ Park, the spiritual home of Magic Weekend

Stade Aimé Giral, Perpignan

Super League games played to date: 14

Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse

Super League games played to date: 14

Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan

Super League games played to date: 231

Stade Saint-Michael, Canet

Super League games played to date: 1

Stade Sebastien Charlety, Paris

Super League games played to date: 21

Paris Saint-Germain’s players run onto the pitch at the Stade Sébastien-Charléty ahead of the first-ever Super League game against Sheffield Eagles in 1996

Stade Yves-du-Manoir, Montpellier

Super League games played to date: 1

Stade d’Albert Domec, Carcassonne

Super League games played to date: 2

Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

Super League games played to date: 1

Stade de la Méditerranée, Béziers Super League games played to date: 1

Talbot Athletic Ground, Port Talbot

Super League games played to date: 1

The Talbot Athletic Ground in Port Talbot, the home of London Broncos’ 40-18 Super League win against Widnes Vikings in June 2003

The Boulevard, Hull

Super League games played to date: 69

The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan

Super League games played to date: 363

The Den, Bermondsey – London

Super League games played to date: 1

The Gnoll, Neath

Super League games played to date: 1

The Hive, Barnet

Super League games played to date: 13

The Hive in Barnet, home to London Broncos for their 2014 Super League campaign

The Jungle, Castleford

Super League games played to date: 358

The Racecourse, Wrexham

Super League games played to date: 25

The Shay, Halifax

Super League games played to date: 86

The Valley, Charlton – London

Super League games played to date: 37

The Watersheddings, Oldham

Super League games played to date: 8

The Watersheddings, Oldham’s home for eight Super League games in 1996

The Willows, Salford

Super League games played to date: 173

Thrum Hall, Halifax

Super League games played to date: 22

Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

Super League games played to date: 200

Trailfinders Sports Ground, Ealing – London

Super League games played to date: 14

Twickenham Stoop, Twickenham

Super League games played to date: 135

A general view of Twickenham Stoop taken during a Super League match between Harlequins RL (now London Broncos) and Catalans Dragons in 2011

Tynecastle, Edinburgh

Super League games played to date: 2

Valley Parade, Bradford

Super League games played to date: 29

Vetch Field, Swansea

Super League games played to date: 1

Welford Road, Leicester

Super League games played to date: 3

Wilderspool, Warrington

Super League games played to date: 104

Wilderspool, Warrington’s home for 104 Super League games between 1996 and 2003

WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Super League games played to date: 1