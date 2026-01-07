Every Super League club’s best signing ahead of 2026

The 2026 Super League season is right around the corner now, and clubs up and down the division have been busy in the transfer market.

Be it as part of a dramatic squad overhaul, the first step in a rebuild, adding depth or strengthening following promotion, all 14 Super League clubs have added some real talent to their rosters heading into the new season.

But, just which players stand out among their fellow new recruits? Well, here’s our take on each team’s best signing so far.

Bradford Bulls: Jayden Nikorima

The Bulls have got a real gem here. Jayden Nikorima is such an exciting attacking threat, and while he might not have played for Salford as much as first hoped, when he took to the field he was electric.

His desire to play quick should give the Bulls a real boost ball-in-hand, and having the likes of Esan Marsters and Ethan Ryan back alongside him once again following their own moves from Salford will only see that style develop quicker.

Castleford Tigers: Mikaele Ravalawa

Ryan Carr and Chris Chester have drafted in some big hitters in an effort to turn the club’s fortunes around, but winger Mikaele Ravalawa is our pick here.

The ex-NRL man brings such a wealth of experience with him to the OneBore, which will prove invaluable to a team undergoing a proper rebuild. Around that, he’s a proper attacking player who will give the Fords some much-needed X-factor out wide.

He certainly ticks all the boxes.

Catalans Dragons: Toby Sexton

It might only be for one season, but Toby Sexton is a real talent and could be the man to take Les Dracs up a gear in 2026.

Sexton is a really exciting player, both creatively ball-in-hand and with his control of the attack, and that is exactly what Catalans have been crying out for in the halves.

One thing that does sum up his quality is the fact he’s already been snapped up by expansion side Perth Bears as their premier signing for 2027, which tells you just the sort of player he is.

Huddersfield Giants: Olly Russell

After a brief stint at Wakefield, Olly Russell is back at the Giants.

Huddersfield again struggled for consistency in the halves last year, with numerous combinations deployed across the campaign, but Russell knows this club inside and out and could give them the stability they need.

He also brings some much-needed Super League experience to their squad, which again can be tapped into to help them turn a corner next season.

Hull FC: Sam Lisone

Leeds will be sorry to see the back of Sam Lisone in 2026, with this among the best deals of the new season.

The prop forward is the definition of impact prop, coming on for stints late into halves and causing chaos – as Hull FC themselves have experienced too.

This also feels like a clever piece of business from the Airlie Birds, who could really do with a player of Lisone’s ilk to give their pack a new edge.

Hull KR: Tom Amone

The Robins haven’t been too busy in the market this year, but Tom Amone is a box office signing.

The powerhouse prop has proved himself among the best front rowers in Super League across spells at Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers, and will add further quality to the KR pack.

He has big boots to fill this year, replacing Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, but you’d back him to succeed.

Leeds Rhinos: Danny Levi

Brad Arthur’s side are another who’ve not been majorly active this window, but Danny Levi could be a shrewd bit of business.

While Arthur prefers to deploy a hooker for the full 80 and Jarrod O’Connor seems to be his number one number nine heading into 2026, a player of Levi’s experience will only be a positive thing to add further depth to that hooking unit.

Around that, Leeds were in need of a new ball-player, with Jack Sinfield heading to Wakefield Trinity, and Levi certainly fits that description.

Leigh Leopards: Jacob Alick-Wiencke

Potentially one that’s gone under the radar, but it’s a very good piece of business from the Leopards.

Leigh’s pack is by no means small, in both senses of the word, but the Papua New Guinea international will add some proper power to the existing group and take a lot of the load off the likes of Owen Trout. He also offers versatility across the front and back rows too.

The forward has already earned high plaudits from Leopards boss Adrian Lam, too, which should leave fans seriously excited.

St Helens: Jackson Hastings

This is a move that makes a lot of sense in every aspect.

St Helens’ attack came under fire last year, but Hastings could be the man to finally unlock its full potential. While he seems likely to feature somewhere in the halves, his ability to play across the spine can almost give new head coach Paul Rowley the freedom to chuck him in anywhere and let him do his thing.

Around that, Hastings heads back to the UK with a real point to prove after the way his time at Newcastle ended, but that should bring the very best out of him.

Toulouse Olympique: Tyler Dupree

It might only be a one-year loan deal, but Tyler Dupree is certainly Toulouse’s best signing ahead of next season.

The England international is a supremely powerful operator on both sides of the ball, and will really help the French side deal with the physicality of Super League a lot quicker next year.

Around that, he also brings recent trophy-winning experience, and that will massively boost standards within the playing group. It’s not often talked about, but it’s such a valuable asset.

Wakefield Trinity: Jazz Tevaga

Daryl Powell’s side have made some decent signings this off-season, but Samoa international Jazz Tevaga is the pick of the bunch.

Like many on this list, Tevaga just brings so much experience with him to the DIY Kitchens Stadium, which will prove invaluable to the likes of Harvey Smith, Jack Sinfield and Tommy Doyle too given his experience at nine.

Tevaga also brings some versatility to the Trin squad, with him able to swap between hooker and loose forward, and is in very good form after making the Samoa squad for the Pacific Championships in October.

Warrington Wolves: Kelepi Tanginoa

It came as a bit of a surprise when it was first announced, but certainly in a positive way for Warrington.

Tanginoa is a proper strike option to have in your back-row, something Wire have potentially been lacking for a bit now, and he will add so much power to this pack.

Around that, his time in the Hull KR environment will have only left a good impression on him, which could, in turn, aid Warrington this season after a tough 2025.

Wigan Warriors: Jonny Vaughan

The Cherry and Whites have again opted to bring in more depth rather than big names, but the addition of ex-St Helens man Jonny Vaughan is an interesting one.

It’s very clearly a sign of thinking for the future, given their current options in the back-row. While the likes of Nsemba and Walters could be at the club for years to come, stalwart Liam Farrell is coming towards the end of his career now, and Vaughan’s arrival suggests he could be primed as his long-term replacement.

Around that, his ability to play back-row and centre could add a nice dynamic to their overall squad, giving Peet slightly more freedom across the rest of his squad.

York Knights: Paul Vaughan

The newly promoted side have made some very good bits of business, but the addition of Paul Vaughan is by far the best of the lot.

Vaughan proved himself as one of Super League’s best props during his stint at Warrington, and will add some serious quality to this York side in 2026.

Around that, he has heaps of top flight experience across his time in the NRL and Super League, which again will just prove invaluable ahead of the club’s maiden season in the comp.

