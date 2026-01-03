Every Super League winger off-contract in 2026 including Leeds and St Helens duos

2026 is only just upon us, but the recruitment market for 2027 has already officially kicked into action for the players now in the final year of their current contract.

The players that fall into that category have been permitted to speak to other clubs since December 1, meaning that over 100 Super League players are now effectively on the open market before a ball has even been kicked in 2026.

There are some mouthwatering wingers that fit the bill and are now able to enter into discussions with other teams.

That includes a significant list in the NRL, but so too in Super League, with talent aplenty permitted to cement their futures beyond the end of this year.

Here’s a run through of every winger in Super League currently off-contract: including some huge names!

Bradford Bulls

Guy Armitage (centre, in red) celebrates a try for Bradford Bulls during a Challenge Cup tie against Salford Red Devils in 2025

Guy Armitage and new signing Connor Wynne are definitely off-contract.

The newly-promoted Bulls are yet to confirm whether veteran Jorge Taufua has penned an extension to remain at Odsal in 2026.

Castleford Tigers

None of Cas’ wingers are off-contract.

Catalans Dragons

Youth product Léo Darrelatour is in the final year of his current deal, as is veteran flier Tommy Makinson, who will turn 35 in October.

Huddersfield Giants

Versatile back Jacob Gagai and one-time Super League winner Adam Swift will both see their current deals expire come the end of the 2026 campaign as things stand.

Elsewhere, young winger Connor Carr was thought to be off-contract in 2025, but remains with the club. The Giants are yet to confirm the length of his new deal, assuming he has signed one.

Hull FC

Tom Briscoe in action for Hull FC in 2025

Veteran Tom Briscoe penned a one-year extension to remain at the MKM Stadium for 2026, meaning he’s among the list of off-contract Super League wingers oncemore. He will turn 36 in March.

Hull KR

As KR were crowned Super League champions for the first time in 2025, so was star winger Joe Burgess, winning a Grand Final at the fifth attempt. He is in the final year of his current deal now.

Leeds Rhinos

Youth and experience are off-contract on the flanks at Leeds in the shape of Alfie Edgell and Ryan Hall. Edgell, of course, can slot into numerous positions across the backline while Hall will have to decide whether to go around again come 2027.

Leigh Leopards

Just the one off-contract winger at Leigh, but he’s a big one. Veteran flier Josh Charnley was among the biggest transfer sagas of 2025 and promises to be again in 2026 having only penned a one-year extension.

St Helens

Kyle Feldt in action for St Helens in 2025

With both recruited ahead of the 2025 campaign on two-year deals, 2026 is the last year of both Kyle Feldt and Lewis Murphy‘s current contracts at Saints. Both, you feel, have work to do if they are to earn a fresh offer to remain on Merseyside.

Toulouse Olympique

Newly-promoted Toulouse have two off-contract wingers. New recruit Mathieu Pons is one having only agreed a 12-month deal, with veteran Cook Islands international Paul Ulberg the other.

Wakefield Trinity

New Wakefield recruit Will Tate has work to do to earn a new contract from the off having only signed a one-year deal at Belle Vue. Australia-born Scotland international Lachlan Walmsley also only penned a one-year extension for 2026, so he’s again off-contract.

Warrington Wolves

None of Warrington’s wingers are off-contract.

Wigan

None of Wigan’s wingers are off-contract.

York

Scott Galeano celebrates a try for York in 2025 – Image credit: York Knights RLFC

York’s new recruit Jon Bennison is off-contract having only signed a one-year deal for 2026, and so too is team-mate Scott Galeano: who arrived from Down Under midway through 2025.

Notably, the Knights are yet to confirm the futures of outside-backs Levi Edwards, Myles Harrison and Ben Jones-Bishop, so all three of their contract lengths remain unknown as yet.