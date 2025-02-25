The new Super League season is slowly settling into a rhythm after the opening two rounds, with plenty of stories and plenty of intrigue.

And as is traditional, disciplinary matters are at the top of the agenda again, with the Rugby Football League completely overhauling how suspensions and punishments are handed out in 2025.

The game has switched to a new points-based system, which will see a player receive a suspension if they accrue a set amount of points over any given 12-month period.

And after the first two weeks of the new season, there has already been one ban handed out, with Salford’s Joe Shorrocks getting a two-match suspension following. 15-point penalty charge in the Red Devils’ defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

But there are plenty of other players close to a ban already – with dozens charged for incidents in the early stages of 2025.

Here’s every player that has at least one point on their record – but before that, a reminder as to the point thresholds required for a ban..

6-11 points: one-match ban

12-17 points: two-match ban

18-23 points: three-match ban

24-29 points: four-match ban

30-35 points: five-match ban

36-38 points: six-match ban

39-41 points: seven-match ban

42-44 points: eight-match ban

45-47 points: nine-match ban

48-50 points: ten-match ban

51-53 points: eleven-match ban

54+ points: twelve-match ban

Naturally, it’s going to be highly unlikely someone ever reaches the higher ends of this scale, not least because when a player serves a ban, their points tally does reduce slightly.

We have explained how that all works earlier this month – are you keeping up? – and here’s the players that could be next to incur a suspension.

Castleford Tigers

Jeremiah Simbiken: 5

Catalans Dragons

Tariq Sims: 1, Alrix Da Costa: 1, Olly Partington: 1

Huddersfield Giants

Ashton Golding: 1, Leroy Cudjoe: 1

Hull FC

Jordan Lane: 5, Jordan Rapana: 3, Jack Ashworth: 3 Amir Bourouh: 3, Yusuf Aydin: 1

Hull KR

Eribe Doro: 5, Michael McIlorum: 4, Mikey Lewis: 3, Tom Davies: 3, Peta Hiku: 1

Leeds Rhinos

Tom Holroyd: 3

Leigh Leopards

None

Salford Red Devils

Joe Shorrocks: 15, Shane Wright: 3, Matty Foster: 3

St Helens

Matty Lees: 3, Noah Stephens: 3 Curtis Sironen: 1, Daryl Clark: 1, Morgan Knowles: 1

Wakefield Trinity

Mason Lino: 5, Max Jowitt: 3, Caius Faatili: 1

Warrington Wolves

Dan Russell: 1

Wigan Warriors

Adam Keighran: 5, Zach Eckersley: 1, Tyler Dupree: 1, Kaide Ellis: 1