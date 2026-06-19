The Super League transfer market is beginning to hot up for 2027, with a string of deals complete and several others close to being finalised.

Such is the nature of the market these days, any player heading into the final year of their contract at the start of this season could negotiate with clubs for 2027 – and while some have already agreed to play elsewhere, plenty of huge talent is still on the open market.

And Love Rugby League has compiled the list – to the best of our knowledge – of every player still without a contract for 2027. It includes a string of high-profile players, and underlines how much business still has to be done for next year and beyond.

Any players who have already made a decision on their future, such as signing elsewhere (Cameron Smith and Cam Scott are two examples) or who are retiring (Rhyse Martin, for example), are left off this list.

As mentioned, the likes of Ned McCormack and Robbie Mulhern, who have signed for Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers respectively but their moves are yet to be made official, are omitted from this list. Players who are rumoured to have re-signed with their existing club are included, with the caveat mentioned.

There is also limited information about the contractual situations of both York Knights and Toulouse’s squad readily available online. That will be added at a later date if correct and accurate information is compiled.

Without further ado..

Bradford Bulls: 8

Ryan Sutton (rumoured to have re-signed), Dan Russell, Mitch Souter, Joe Keyes, Sam Hallas, Guy Armitage, Chris Atkin, Phoenix Steinwede.

Castleford Tigers: 8

Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini, Sam Hall, Cain Robb, Louis Senior, Joe Stimson, Joe Westerman, Ashton Golding.

Catalans Dragons: 7

Alrix Da Costa, Léo Darrelatour, Ben Garcia, Tommy Makinson, Cesar Rouge, Chris Satae, Edenn Rogers-Smith.

Huddersfield Giants: 9

Mathieu Cozza, Adam Clune, Matty English, Jacob Gagai, Tui Lolohea, Taane Milne, Kieran Rush, Adam Swift.

Hull FC: 5

Tom Briscoe, Jed Cartwright, Brad Fash, Hugo Salabio, Ligi Sao.

Hull KR: 4

Sauaso Sue, Zach Fishwick, Leo Tennison, Lee Kershaw.

Leeds Rhinos: 3

Joe Diskin, Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins.

Leigh Leopards: 7

Josh Charnley, Ryan Brown, Matt Davis, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Gareth O’Brien, Aaron Pene.