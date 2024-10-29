Every Super League player with a 100% win record in 2024 including Wigan Warriors duo

The sun has set on the 2024 Super League season, and over 360 players took to the field in the competition throughout the campaign.

Of those 360 plus though, just four ended the year having won every single Super League game they were involved in.

Here’s a run through of the ‘lucky’ quartet…

Keanan Brand (Leigh Leopards)

Keanan Brand (white shirt, highest) jumps to catch a ball during Leigh Leopards’ victory against Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend

Spending time out on loan with both Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings, former Love Island star Brand was only called upon for two Super League games by Leigh over the course of the 2024 campaign.

Adrian Lam’s Leopards won both games when he was in the side though, beating Salford Red Devils 26-0 at Magic Weekend and then ending up 32-12 victors away against London Broncos the following week.

The utility back, 25, was the unused 18th man for Leigh in their play-off semi-final defeat at Wigan Warriors earlier this month, keeping his record in-tact. He recently made his international debut for Ireland in their win over Scotland.

Jacob Douglas (Wigan Warriors)

20-year-old Douglas also made two Super League appearances in 2024, and won both games.

The winger, twice an unused 18th man for Wigan, featured in the Warriors’ 19-18 win at Warrington Wolves on June 1 and then scored a try in their 22-4 win at home against Hull FC on August 25.

Having also spent time out on loan at both Bradford and Barrow Raiders, the youngster is believed to have earned himself a new deal at The Brick Community Stadium for 2025.

Tom Forber (Wigan Warriors)

Tom Forber lifts the Grand Final trophy after Wigan Warriors’ triumph against Hull KR (circle) before walking back down the Old Trafford tunnel with his winners’ ring in hand (main image)

Wigan team-mate Forber featured in 10 Super League games over the course of the season just gone, including their Grand Final triumph against Hull KR at Old Trafford earlier this month.

He won every one of the 10, scoring his first senior try for the Warriors away against Catalans Dragons in August. Notably, the young hooker was also an unused interchange back in March in a win against Salford.

Now 21, Orford-born Forber featured seven times on loan at Barrow in 2024 as well as his games for Wigan.

Ben Littlewood (Leeds Rhinos)

Last but not least, Leeds starlet Littlewood is still a teenager with his 20th birthday not until January.

The 19-year-old made a sole appearance at senior level in 2024, coming off the bench in the Rhinos’ 30-4 Super League victory against Wigan at Headingley in August.

Prior, the back-rower had featured three times on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers and been an unused interchange for Leeds as they beat Leigh back in June.

