Every Super League player who failed to win a single game in 2024, including Hull FC quartet

More than 360 players were used over the course of the 2024 Super League campaign, with 161 wins amassed in the competition between the 12 top-flight clubs.

For a handful of those players though, victory wasn’t a feeling they ever got to taste in 2024, losing every league game they were involved in!

We’ve run through them below…

Every player who failed to win a Super League game in 2024

We should clarify that we’ve enforced a minimum of five league games played to this, because there were plenty of youngsters used just a few times.

For full clarity, the list of those to have played four games or less in Super League in 2024 without winning a single one is as follows…

One game: Leunbou Bardyel-Wells, Yacine Ben Abdeslem, Gideon Boafo, Darius Carter, Loan Castano, Ethan Fitzgerald, Jack Gatcliffe, Billy Glover, Charlie Glover, Lucas Green, Ben Hartill, Dan Hoyes, Callum Kemp, Will Kirby, Charlie McCurrie, Jamie Pye, Charlie Severs, Adam Sidlow, Jake Thewlis, Nolan Tupaea, Josh Wagstaffe, Ryan Westerman, George Whitby

Two games: Lewis Baxter, Jack Bibby, Jack Billington, Matt Davies, Akim Metvejev, David Nofoaluma, Liam Tindall

Three games: Reiss Butterworth, Fletcher Rooney, Albert Vete

Four games: None

Without further ado, a more in-depth breakthrough of those with five Super League games or more on their CV without a win in 2024…

Jed Cartwright – 5

Jed Cartwright in action for Hull FC in 2024

Australian back-rower Cartwright joined Hull in June, but didn’t make his debut for FC until mid-August due to an injury he sustained playing for the club’s reserves.

He would feature five times in total at first-team level before the end of the campaign, losing all five of those games – including a 68-6 thumping at Headingley against Leeds Rhinos in which he was sin-binned twice.

Charbel Tasipale – 5

Lebanon international Tasipale also played five Super League games for Castleford in 2024 without winning any of them. Among those five were heavy defeats at home against Huddersfield Giants and away in Perpignan against Catalans Dragons.

The utility also played in a Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warriors in April, but that isn’t counted towards his tally here. Taspiale departed The Jungle in June and linked up with New South Wales Cup outfit Western Suburbs Magpies having returned Down Under.

Joe Cator – 6

Hull FC’s Danny Houghton (left) and Joe Cator (right) tackle Leeds Rhinos’ Justin Sangare (centre) during a Super League clash in 2024

Another who departed Super League before the end of the season is Cator, who lost all six of the league games he played for Hull in 2024 prior to his departure from the MKM Stadium in July. The loose forward’s last game for the Airlie Birds was a 34-18 defeat away against London Broncos.

Joining Championship side Toulouse Olympique, Cator played two games for the French outfit before seeing his campaign ended by injury. He has though penned a deal for 2025 at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi – 7

Like team-mate Tasipale, forward Hindmarsh-Takyi featured in Cas’ Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan in April, but it’s not counted on his tally. The London native still lost all seven Super League games he featured in for the Tigers in 2024, including a 36-6 defeat to eventual Grand Finalists Hull KR at Craven Park in August.

Having also featured for Whitehaven and Newcastle Thunder last term, he has now departed The Jungle.

Nixon Putt – 7

Nixon Putt (facing camera) in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

The last Cas man on this list is Papua New Guinea international Nixon Putt. He’s also departed The Jungle on the back of a campaign which saw him lose all seven Super League games he featured in for the Tigers.

Also featuring for both Batley Bulldogs and Newcastle Thunder, those seven top-flight defeats included narrow defeats against Salford and Wigan in February and June respectively.

Franklin Pele – 8

Prop Pele was one of Hull’s NRL additions ahead of the campaign, but the move didn’t work out. His stay at the MKM Stadium was a short one, having departed after just eight appearances.

Every one of those eight losses came in the league and ended in defeat, including a 56-22 thumping at home to Huddersfield. Like Cator, his time with FC came to an end after their defeat at London in May, and he linked up with Championship outfit Bradford Bulls soon after.

Harvey Barron – 12

Harvey Barron applauds the Hull FC supporters during a Super League game in 2024

21-year-old winger Barron scored five tries in his 12 Super League appearances in 2024, but ended up on the losing side in every one of those games as Hull endured a miserable campaign.

The youngster was FC’s unused 18th man in July as they beat eventual champions Wigan 24-22 at the MKM Stadium, and unfortunately for him, not being called into action there kept his winless record intact.

Jordan Williams – 12

London forward Williams also lost all 12 of his Super League appearances in 2024, not involved in any of the three wins that the Broncos managed over the course of the year. The closest he came to victory was being their unused 18th man for a home success against Hull in May having carried out the same role in a defeat at Leeds earlier in the month.

Having also played in the capital club’s 42-0 Challenge Cup defeat at Warrington Wolves in March, he would go on to feature on loan for Widnes Vikings before the end of the campaign. Williams has now moved on permanently following London’s relegation, linking up with fell0w Championship side Featherstone Rovers ahead of 2025.

Iliess Macani – 14

London Broncos’ Iliess Macani walks out of the tunnel ahead of a Super League game in 2024

The unlucky soul who played in the most Super League games without tasting victory in 2024 also comes from the London squad in the shape of versatile back Macani. All 14 of his appearances ended in defeat, including a Golden Point loss against Leeds at Headingley in July.

Macani was also the unused 18th man for London’s Challenge Cup defeat at Warrington in March, their 40-0 loss at Castleford in April and their 29-4 victory against Hull FC at Magic Weekend in August.

