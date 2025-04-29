Super League clubs will meet this week to discuss one of the biggest-ever changes to the overseas quota: and it could have huge ramifications for the future.

Club executives are to revive plans that were previously shelved in relation to quota players who have been in the competition for six straight seasons to be granted an exemption – meaning that they would no longer count as one of seven contracted overseas players.

It impacts all clubs on the recruitment front in the future – but in the present, it has huge significance for a number of clubs in particular.

There are seven teams in Super League as it stands who would have at least one player that falls into that bracket and by the start of 2026, would have been in the competition for at least six successive seasons.

But only one of those teams has two players in that particular category: Hull KR. The Robins’ recent emergence as a Super League threat has been in no small part down to their impressive recruitment drive – both at home and overseas.

Two players they have signed from other Super League clubs are the players in question here: forwards Rhyse Martin and Kelepi Tanginoa. If the changes go through, Rovers would suddenly have two extra quota spots at their disposal for 2026. It could be a huge game-changer.

They’re not the only top team who could access the overseas market, though. Wigan Warriors have the small matter of one of the competition’s best players, half-back Bevan French, set to come off the quota if changes are made.

St Helens are another club who could benefit. They are likely to go through a major off-season overhaul of their quota players though and the one who falls into this bracket, Konrad Hurrell, could yet leave. But if changes happen, the Saints could give Hurrell a new deal knowing he wouldn’t be on the quota.

Hull FC have Ligi Sao in this bracket, too. His season appears to be over, and Hull were given dispensation to go and sign Liam Knight after his serious injury. They could yet be alloewd to give Sao a new deal for 2026 if they wanted without him going back on the quota.

Huddersfield veteran Tui Lolohea also falls into the category, as does Catalans Dragons prop Chris Satae. Satae has been in-demand for 2026 and his services will surely become more wanted if he’s no longer a quota player, too.

The final player is at Warrington Wolves – forward Luke Yates. That would represent a major boost for Sam Burgess’ side.

The Super League players who would come off quota in 2026: Chris Satae, Tui Lolohea, Ligi Sao, Kelepi Tanginoa, Rhyse Martin, Konrad Hurrell, Luke Yates, Bevan French.