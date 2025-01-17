Super League clubs still on the hunt for new recruits for the 2025 season have the free agent market as a potential fall-back: but it is a market that appears to be thinning by the week.

One of the biggest names on that market, former Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC fullback Jack Walker, is now on the brink of securing a contract for 2025, with Walker reportedly heading to Sheffield Eagles according to multiple outlets.

There are still a number of players, though, who left Super League clubs at the end of last season who are yet to secure moves elsewhere for 2025.

Whether those players hold out for moves in the top-flight or ultimately head for Championship, League 1 or the amateur game remains to be seen. But for now, these are those players.

Ryan Hampshire

With Walker off the market, by far and away the biggest name on the open market now is former Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors man Ryan Hampshire.

Hampshire was released by the reigning Super League champions at the end of last season. He has subsequently admitted in interviews that he is determined to remain in the competition in 2025 – but with the new season less than a month away, he is still without a club.

There are possible options for the playmaker, and his utility value – plus the fact he is still only 30 – means he is surely of use to someone, even as a squad option, you would think.

Luis Johnson

The forward left Castleford Tigers at the end of last season, having found opportunities difficult to come by throughout 2024 in West Yorkshire.

The former Warrington and Hull KR man is still only 25 and would likely represent a decent squad option for anyone looking for cover. You’d assume Johnson will get picked up at some stage.

Charlie Severs

Severs last Hull FC at the end of last season – but it looks unlikely he will be playing again any time soon.

In their statement confirming his departure last September, the Black and Whites said Severs would be stepping away from rugby league for the time being. He has struggled with a number of serious shoulder injuries.

David Fusitu’a

The former Leeds Rhinos winger is arguably the biggest name to have left a Super League club in the off-season who remains on the open market.

Naturally, quota implications would make any deal for a player who has struggled with injury difficult at this time. The Yorkshire Evening Post have also speculated that he is weighing up a deal from Japanese rugby union so for now, it seems hard to imagine Fusitu’a appearing at another club in 2025.

Luis Roberts

Another player who left the Rhinos at the end of last season is Roberts. He was offered to Super League clubs throughout the 2024 season but failed to pick up a deal straight away.

At the age of just 22, Roberts still has a long career in the game and he was a regular at the Rhinos under Rohan Smith. Like some others on this list, you would imagine he does get picked up at some stage.

Sam Royle

One of a number of departures from his hometown club at the end of last season, Royle remains without a club as the new season fast approaches.

The forward has a wealth of Super League experience to his name and despite being let go by the Saints, you’d think he would definitely represent a realistic recruitment option for someone over the coming weeks.

He is another who we’d expect to get picked up.

Ben Lane

Another one who left the Saints at the end of the 2024 campaign, Lane is still yet to pick up a contract for 2025 as it stands.

He didn’t play for the club during 2024 and spent time with North Wales Crusaders.

Wesley Bruines

The centre has had somewhat of a nomadic career so far. He made the venture to Australia after leaving Wakefield’s academy to join South Sydney Rabbitohs’ development system before returning to England with St Helens.

He then switched to Warrington at the end of 2023, linking back up with Burgess after their time together at the Rabbitohs. But he is yet to make a Super League appearance, having been limited to time at the likes of North Wales and Swinton during his career thus far.

Bruines is still only 21. Would he provide cover for a club?

