Super League clubs can now sign players in the final year of their contract for 2027: and there are some great fullbacks available.

Over 100 players are now officially on the open market for next year, and can re-sign with other teams before a ball has even been kicked this season.

That includes the following players – some of whom would represent excellent and intriguing options for any club looking to sign a fullback for 2027..

Zac Cini

He will likely play centre this season for Castleford, but Cini is capable of playing fullback and has done the role in the past on both sides of the world. Still only 25, Cini has his best years ahead of him but is yet to re-sign with the Tigers as things stand..

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

The former Hull KR man has only signed a one-year deal in the south of France meaning that, due to the contractual rules in the game, he’s allowed to talk with other clubs before making his debut with the current one!

It remains to be seen how much game-time PLT will get with Catalans this year given the competition and strength in their backline, but he’s still incredibly young and a player with huge potential. He’ll have interest, for sure.

Tui Lolohea

Into a couple of more senior options now. Lolohea is capable of playing fullback and half-back – and it’s hard to believe he’s still only 30 given how long he’s been around in Super League.

The Tonga international is entering his eighth season in England and while he’s probably not hit his very best form at Huddersfield in the last couple of years, he’s certainly still got something to offer someone in 2027. It remains to be seen whether the Giants will look to retain him.

Gareth O’Brien

The first of two options from Leigh Leopards. O’Brien may now be 34 but he produced some of the best form of his career last season alongside Lachlan Lam, albeit in the halves. A top professional and someone with bags of experience, there’s plenty of great rugby left in O’Brien.

Bailey Hodgson

This one is potentially very interesting. Hodgson was outstanding for Leigh last year, undoubtedly one of their star players as they made it to the Super League semi-finals.

But the return of David Armstrong from injury this year means that the Leopards suddenly have two brilliant fullbacks. The Australian is under contract for 2027, so does Hodgson have to consider his options? He is a player almost every club will be interested in..

Tristan Sailor

It remains to be seen what Paul Rowley has in store for Tristan Sailor this year, and whether he will get another run at fullback or whether he will go into the halves.

But Sailor’s time at St Helens hasn’t quite worked out thus far and if that trend continues in 2026, all parties may look to move on. That would put Sailor on the open market and while he hasn’t hit his best form in Super League thus far, it’s hard to argue against him being a top option for someone, somewhere..