It is Round 17 of the Super League season – and in any ordinary competition, every team would have played each other once by now.

But of course, Super League isn’t normal – not at least when it comes to the fixture scheduling.

Some teams have played others three times and are yet to play other teams on a single occasion in the league, thanks in no small part to the crazy loop fixtures and how it has impacted the schedule.

At least one of these games will be played for the first time in 2025 this weekend – but for now, here are the fixtures we’re yet to see staged in the league: with St Helens still having not faced two different teams this year!

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

This one will finally be ticked off the list in two weeks, when Huddersfield play Wakefield in a West Yorkshire derby that will likely have major ramifications for Trinity, but not so much for Huddersfield.

But by then, it will be Round 19! They’ll then meet again six weeks later in Wakefield in the final rounds of the campaign.

Hull FC v St Helens

We’ll be able to tick this game off the list by the end of this round – but it’s still pretty bizarre that two sides synonymous with the great Steve Prescott MBE haven’t met this year yet.

They meet in Round 17 in Hull on Saturday before renewing acquaintances on the opposite side of the Pennines in Round 23.

Leigh Leopards v St Helens

And incredibly, there’s a second St Helens fixture on this list – as they haven’t played Leigh Leopards in 2025 yet either!

That first meeting is coming up in a fortnight’s time in Round 19, before they clash again in the penultimate round of the season. Both will have plenty to play for by that stage, we reckon.

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves

And the other fixture that’s not yet been played in 2025 will be staged this weekend: on Friday night, in fact as Salford and Warrington square off for the first time this year.