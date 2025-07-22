With 19 rounds of the Super League gone, there are still a healthy number of players who are on track to feature in every single game in 2025.

But the spread across clubs over the number of their ever-presents is very interesting. Some clubs don’t have any players left that are yet to miss a game – while one team has half a dozen!

Here’s how every club fares..

Castleford Tigers – 3

Despite a turbulent season on and off the pitch, Castleford have three players who are yet to miss a game. Daejarn Asi is one of those, and he is starting to show signs of the player he could be in a Tigers shirt of late.

Zac Cini has proven to be a reliable option across the backline, while forward George Lawler is also yet to miss a match.

Catalans Dragons – 3

Three Dragons have featured in all 19 league games so far, two of them off-season arrivals. Half-back Luke Keary and forward Ollie Partington are yet to miss a match, as is homegrown hooker Alrix Da Costa.

Huddersfield Giants – 1

Perhaps underlining the Giants’ injury issues this year is the fact they’ve had just one man who has played in every game: utility Ashton Golding.

Hull FC – 3

Three of Hull’s standout players this year are still 100 per cent in terms of appearances. Prop Herman Ese’ese has been up there with Super League’s best forwards, while the form of Aidan Sezer has been influential in maintaining the Black and Whites’ play-off push.

The other ever-present in John Cartwright’s squad is at the other end of the scale: young winger Lewis Martin.

Hull KR – 1

Rovers’ ever-present contingent was actually three before the trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday, but two of those players didn’t take to the field in the south of France.

Elliot Minchella was left out as a precaution while Jez Litten had a HIA. That leaves Jai Whitbread as the only ever-present in a Hull KR shirt in 2025.

Leeds Rhinos – 6

The standouts in this particular field are Leeds Rhinos, who have six players yet to miss a Super League game in 2025.

That includes star players Jake Connor, Ash Handley and Harry Newman. Props Keenan Palasia and Sam Lisone are also ever-presents in 2025, as is fellow forward James McDonnell.

Leigh Leopards – 3

Lachlan Lam, Isaac Liu, Owen Trout

Salford Red Devils – 0

Perhaps unsurprisingly, not a single member of Paul Rowley’s squad has managed to get through the first 19 rounds and maintained an ever-present record.

They are the only team in Super League not to have at least one player in that bracket.

St Helens – 3

There are three Saints who still have a perfect appearance record in Super League this season. That includes two mainstays of Paul Wellens’ pack, George Delaney and Alex Walmsley. Fullback Tristan Sailor is the other to have played in all 19 games.

Wakefield Trinity – 1

Wakefield have had to reshuffle their spine on numerous occasions throughout their first season back in Super League, but one constant has been ever-present Mason Lino.

Warrington Wolves – 1

Just a solitary ever-present for Sam Burgess’ side too, perhaps hinting at why they’ve had so much inconsistency in their results. That player is forward Ben Currie.

Wigan Warriors – 3

Matt Peet has been able to call on three players in every single game so far in 2025. Forwards Kaide Ellis and Junior Nsemba are in that bracket.

England international Harry Smith is also still a Super League ever-present as we approach the final third of the season.