Brad Arthur has become the latest Super League coach to commit his future to the competition – after signing a new two-year extension with Leeds Rhinos.

Arthur has ended any possibility of an imminent return to Australia after agreeing to remain with the Rhinos until the end of the 2028 season.

But there are still a number of coaches potentially entering their final few months in their existing positions – with a whole heap of uncertainty lingering. On the other hand, there are some coaches under contract for years to come.

Here is the position for every man in the top jobs as it stands..

NB. Toulouse’s Sylvain Houles and York’s Mark Applegarth are not included, as there is no information available on their contract lengths.

Bradford Bulls: Kurt Haggerty – 2028

Like a number of clubs who appointed new coaches going into this season, Bradford are one year into a three-year deal they handed out to Kurt Haggerty following their promotion to Super League.

Haggerty has made a great impact too, handling a big injury crisis to not only produce an eye-catching style of play at the Bulls, but also making sure they’re the most successful of the three teams that were promoted in 2026. He’ll be sticking around, we’re sure.

Castleford Tigers: Ryan Carr – 2028

Another club just starting out on a three-year tenure with a new head coach are Castleford Tigers. Ryan Carr is under contract until the end of the 2028 season – with big plans for the future at the club.

Catalans Dragons: John Cartwright – 2026

Four clubs currently have coaches whose deals expire at the end of this season. The first of those are Catalans Dragons – who brought former Hull FC boss John Cartwright in on an initial short-term deal for the remainder of 2026. It remains to be seen whether that contract will be extended.

Huddersfield Giants: Jimmy Lenihan – 2028

The newest head coach in Super League, Jimmy Lenihan is two games into his tenure with the Giants. He has overseen losses to Leeds Rhinos and Toulouse and will be hopeful he gets the opportunity to turn the club’s fortunes around after a miserable few years at Huddersfield. He’s under contract until the end of 2028.

Hull FC: Andy Last – 2026

The next two coaches are both going to be moving on at the end of this season no matter what. They’re both in Hull too – with Andy Last stepping aside at the Black and Whites when the current campaign finishes to be replaced by Steve McNamara. He could well remain on McNamara’s staff going into 2027, though.

Hull KR: Willie Peters – 2026

On the other side of Hull, there’s coaching changes coming too – with Willie Peters now into the final few months of his tenure at the Robins. There remains no clarity on who will replace him, following reports last week that Samoa head coach Ben Gardiner had turned down an approach to succeed Peters.

Leeds Rhinos: Brad Arthur – 2028

It was five coaches who were off-contract later this year – but it’s now four after the big news that Leeds Rhinos had tied Australian Brad Arthur down to a new two-year contract. He’ll be with the Rhinos until the end of the 2028 campaign and will spearhead their rebuild at AMT Headingley.

Leigh Leopards: Adrian Lam – 2027

There was widespread expectation that Adrian Lam was destined to join the PNG Chiefs when they entered the NRL in 2028, not least because the timing of Lam’s contract – which expires next season – fit in with their impending inclusion. But it now remains possible Lam could extend his existing Leigh deal, with 18 months remaining on his current contract.

St Helens: Paul Rowley – 2028

Paul Rowley is several months into a three-year contract with the Saints – and it seems there will be a big rebuild looming at the end of this season.

Wakefield Trinity: Daryl Powell – 2029

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Trinity have recently tied down Powell to a new long-term deal given the work he’s done in establishing themselves as a new force in Super League. Powell has another three seasons left on his contract even after this one, with his deal running until the end of the 2029 campaign.

Warrington Wolves: Sam Burgess – 2026

Burgess’ contract expires at the end of this season, but it seems increasingly likely that the former England and Great Britain icon will be sticking around in Super League for a fourth season in charge at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, Burgess has restored the Wolves to the upper echelons of Super League in 2026.

Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet – 2030

The coach with the longest outstanding deal is Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet – who is under contract through to the next decade! He and all his staff signed seven-year contracts to remain in post at the Brick Community Stadium and after delivering another Challenge Cup recently, there’s every possibility he sees the deal out and even stays beyond that.