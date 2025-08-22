Every Super League coach’s contract expiry after Ryan Carr arrival

There have been two significant coaching developments in Super League this week – both coming in a small pocket of West Yorkshire.

Wakefield Trinity confirmed on Wednesday evening that Daryl Powell had penned a new long-term contract with the club alongside assistant coach Michael Shenton, before Castleford finally unveiled Ryan Carr as their new boss less than 24 hours later.

That means we now have a full quota of 12 permanent coaches to dissect the futures of once again: at least for now.

Here is how long the head coach of every Super League club has left on his respective contract..

Ryan Carr: 2028

Carr has agreed a three-year deal to become the new Castleford Tigers coach, meaning he will be under contract until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Joel Tomkins: 2027

Having initially taken charge of the Dragons on an interim basis, Catalans confirmed that the former Wigan Warriors star would be given a contract until at least the end of the 2027 season.

He will be in charge at Perpignan for at least two more seasons after this one.

Luke Robinson: 2027

It’s been a difficult first year for Robinson at Huddersfield Giants, but he has plenty of job security with two more years left on his existing contract.

Robinson is under contract until 2027 as it stands.

John Cartwright: 2027

The third successive coach on this list to have two more years left after this one, Cartwright has made a huge impact since signing a three-year deal with Hull FC at the start of this season.

Willie Peters: 2028

It was perhaps no surprise last year that Hull KR tabled a long-term deal to keep Willie Peters at the Robins – which he subsequently signed and agreed to.

There will be constant speculation over his future as he continues to establish Rovers as a major Super League force but as things stand, he will be here for at least three more seasons after this one.

Adrian Lam: 2027

The Leigh Leopards boss is seemingly going nowhere in the short or medium-term – with two more seasons left on his existing contract at the Leigh Sports Village.

Lam agreed the contract last year, putting to bed uncertainty over his future at a time when he was being courted by the likes of Hull FC.

Brad Arthur: 2026 (rolling)

We now know that Arthur will be staying at Leeds for at least one more season, after he ended the uncertainty over his future by agreeing a new contract with the Rhinos.

That is for next season at the minimum, before talks will take place over whether to possibly extend into 2027 and 2028 if all parties remain happy.

Paul Rowley: 2025

The Salford Red Devils boss is one of two Super League coaches whose contract expires in the coming weeks and months: at least in his current role.

The plan is for Rowley to move upstairs and Kurt Haggerty to become the head coach – but as with everything surrounding Salford at present, nothing appears to be certain.

Paul Wellens: 2025

The second Super League coach off-contract later this year, the tentative odds would be on Wellens continuing as head coach of the Saints for a fourth successive season into 2026.

He stepped up in time for the start of the 2023 season and helped the Saints win the World Club Challenge within weeks of starting as a head coach.

Daryl Powell: 2029

The first big coaching announcement of the week wasn’t Carr to Castleford – it was that another former Tigers boss is extending his stay with Wakefield Trinity.

Daryl Powell will be at the DIY Kitchens Stadium until the end of the 2029 season alongside assistant Michael Shenton after leading a superb rebuild at the West Yorkshire club.

Sam Burgess: 2026

The Warrington Wolves boss agreed a contract extension last year that would ensure he remained in Super League for three seasons, having joined at the beginning of the 2024 campaign.

There are no suggestions from either side that Burgess will leave the club early.

Matt Peet: 2030

However, no Super League coach is under contract as it stands for as long as Wigan’s Matt Peet – who could still be leading the Warriors into the next decade.

He and his coaching staff, led by assistants Thomas Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin, agreed contracts through to the end of 2030 last year in the wake of their historic World Club Challenge triumph.