Wigan Warriors ace Liam Marshall etched himself into club folklore in their dramatic 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend, as he broke the record for Super League tries for the club.

The academy graduate notched the record-breaking 148th try after just 12 minutes in the win at Dewsbury, but it took a late brace from starlet Jack Farrimond to finally secure the win over a spirited Giants.

But, that got us thinking, who holds the record for the other 11 Super League sides? Well, here is our breakdown of each club’s top Super League try-scorer.

DISCLAIMER: This list only looks at the tries the players have scored at that specific club, not over their entire Super League career.

Castleford Tigers: Michael Shenton

Kicking things off in West Yorkshire, Castleford Tigers top Super League try scorer is club icon and former captain Michael Shenton, who notched 111 tries in the top flight during his spell with the club. The centre, who now serves as an assistant coach at Wakefield Trinity, enjoyed two spells with the Fords across his 18-year career and played a pivotal role in the club’s 2017 League Leaders Shield. He also represented St Helens, where he scored 15 Super League tries.

Catalans Dragons: Fouad Yaha

Across the channel, back Fouad Yaha leads the way for Super League tries, with 92 to his name for Les Dracs. Aside from a brief two-week loan stint at Hull KR in 2023, Yaha has spent the entirety of his career in Perpignan and helped them claim the 2018 Challenge Cup title. He also has 107 tries in all competitions for Catalans in his 172 appearances.

Huddersfield: Jermaine McGillvary

This was the easiest guess on the list, but Huddersfield hero Jermain McGillvary tops the Super League try scoring leaderboard for the Giants with 196 tries to his name. The winger, who also enjoyed a fruitful season with Wakefield Trinity in 2024, was a try-scoring phenomenon during his stint with Huddersfield, scoring 209 in total across his 312 appearances.

Hull FC: Kirk Yeaman

Leading the way for the Airlie Birds is Kirk Yeaman, who scored 159 tries for the club during his career. The centre played a staggering 340 top-flight games for Hull FC in his 17-year stint in West Hull, and also nabbed a further 17 tries in Black and White outside of league competitions to take his total tally to 176.

Hull KR: Kris Welham

While Hull KR have seen the likes of Danny McGuire and Ryan Hall don their colours, Kris Welham is their top Super League try-scorer with 90 top-flight tries to his name in red and white. He also added a further 27 tries to his tally during his stint with Salford Red Devils, and continues his exploits with Sheffield Eagles in the Championship as well.

Leigh Leopards: Josh Charnley

One of Super League’s premier try scorers, Josh Charnley, leads the way for Leigh with 46 top-flight tries in Leopard print. The former Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves ace has scored a staggering 249 tries in 309 Super League games, putting him second on the all-time list.

Leeds Rhinos: Danny McGuire

Sitting one place below Charnley on the all-time try-scores list is Leeds Rhinos half-back Danny McGuire. During his time in Blue and Amber, he notched an eye-watering 238 Super League tries, and added a further nine during his stint with Hull KR too. His exploits during his time at Headingley have also seen him beat the current all-time leader, Ryan Hall, to the top spot in the Rhinos ranks.

Salford Red Devils: Niall Evalds

Current Huddersfield Giants ace Niall Evalds tops the charts for Salford Red Devils, after his 88 tries for the club during his stint. The Halifax-native has also added 16 tries in the top flight across spells with Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Huddersfield.

St Helens: Paul Wellens

Current St Helens head coach, Paul Wellens, is also his club’s leading Super League try-scorer with 199 tries to his name in the competition. The iconic full-back spent the entirety of his career in the red vee, and in total notched an eye-watering 231 tries across his 499 appearances for the club.

Wakefield Trinity: Tom Johnstone

Another man still at the club he tops the respective tally chart for is Tom Johnstone, who is Wakefield’s top Super League try scorer with 86 tries to his name and counting. The winger, who rejoined the Trin this season from Catalans, has carried on his rich scoring form in his first season back at Belle Vue, with eight tries to his name this season alone.

Warrington Wolves: Ryan Atkins

The Wire have also seen some of the best Super League try scorers don their colours, but their top man is Ryan Atkins thanks to his 139 tries in Primrose and Blue. The back also enjoyed a strong spell with Wakefield Trinity prior to his switch to Warrington, nabbing 47 in the top flight alone.

Wigan Warriors: Liam Marshall

Finally, Liam Marshall tops the charts for Wigan Warriors with a tally of 148 tries. Marshall has long been one of Wigan’s premier players, and this new accolade should go a long way to establishing him as a Cherry and White icon.