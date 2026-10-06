The 2026 Super League season is done – meaning attention now turns to 2027 and how all the clubs are shaping up on multiple fronts.

That includes the overseas quota. As we know, all clubs are allowed ten overseas players in any given season – but as we draw the curtain down on 2026, there are already some frantically looking to move players out due to being OVER their allowance.

Here’s how all 14 clubs are faring so far..

Bradford Bulls: 8/10

There is room for movement at Odsal as it stands. The Bulls have two quota spots spare going into their second season back in Super League, with the bulk of their recruitment thus far domestic players including Cam Scott, James Bentley and John Bateman.

They do have one overseas arrival confirmed so far with Ligi Sao joining Bradford – but there have been plenty of departures, meaning Kurt Haggerty has scope to do some big business still.

Quota players: Caleb Aekins, Jayden Okunbor, Esan Marsters, Waqa Blake, Jayden Nikorima, Ligi Sao, Loghan Lewis, Zac Fulton.

Castleford Tigers: 11/10

The Tigers are in a position where they need to move contracted quota players on before the new Super League season starts, as they are over the limit of 10 as it stands. That appears likely to happen with players including Mikaele Ravalawa, Semi Valemei and Tom Weaver set to depart, which would give them scope to recruit further.

Quota players: Blake Taaffe, Semi Valemei, Mikaele Ravalawa, Tom Weaver, Renouf Atoni, Krystian Mapapalangi, Brock Gracen, Damien Cook, Tyrell Sloan, Mat Feagai, Mason Lino.

Catalans Dragons: 9/10

John Cartwright’s side are nearly full up for 2027 when it comes to overseas signings. They have brought in four players from the NRL so far with Jesse Arthars, Tyson Gamble, Luciano Leilua and Hame Sele arriving, with room for one more.

Quota players: Jesse Arthars, Tyson Gamble, Luciano Leilua, Hame Sele, Josh Allen, Ben Condon, Manase Kaho, Chris Satae, Charlie Staines.

Huddersfield Giants: 7/10

There’s still plenty of scope for business at Huddersfield moving into the 2027 season. Jake Arthur and Jaimin Jolliffe have arrived and with only five quota players under contract from this year’s squad after the departure of players like Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune and Jacob Gagai, expect the Giants to remain busy.

Quota players: Jake Arthur, Jaimin Jolliffe, Zane Dunford, Asher O’Donnell, Chris Patolo, Tristan Powell, Zac Woolford

Hull FC: 11/10

The second of three Super League clubs who need to cut players from their quota as it stands are Hull FC.

An influx of recruitment from overseas has seen NRL winner Daly Cherry-Evans join Josh Coric, Junior Pauga and Jordan Swann and the MKM Stadium. Isaac Liu also joins from Leigh Leopards.

But with their existing quota players still at the club, that takes Hull to 11. One will have to go: and that will almost certainly be Aidan Sezer to take them back down to 10. Bradford Bulls and York Knights remain potential landing spots.

Quota players: Daly Cherry-Evans, Isaac Liu, Jordan Swann, Josh Coric, Junior Pauga, John Asiata, Cade Cust, Herman Ese’ese, Sam Lisone, Ethan O’Neill, Aidan Sezer.

Hull KR: 9/10

Rovers have gone light with quota players in recent years, and were well under the total of 10 this season. But they’re clearly changing that under Nathan Cayless – who has already added three overseas players to his squad.

Moala Graham-Taufa, Eddie Hampson and Salesi Ataata have all joined from Australia in addition to six players who were already under contract. There is still room for one more – don’t be surprised if the Robins go out and use the available space, too.

Quota players: Moala Graham-Taufa, Eddie Hampson, Salesi Ataata, Tom Amone, Peta Hiku, Karl Lawton, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jai Whitbread.

Leeds Rhinos: 9/10

Room for one more at Headingley? Brad Arthur’s quota allocation is almost full for 2027 given the arrival of three overseas players. Dylan Walker is joining from Parramatta while Catalans Dragons pair Edenn Rogers-Smith and Nick Cotric are swapping Perpignan for West Yorkshire.

Quota players: Danny Levi, Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo, Cooper Jenkins, Keenan Palasia, Dylan Walker, Jack Bird, Edenn Rogers-Smith, Nick Cotric.

Leigh Leopards: 10/10

Leigh had the full allocation of 10 quota players this season and so far it’s been one in and one out. As mentioned above, Isaac Liu has left to join Hull FC, with Tevita Pangai Jr coming in the other way. Will the Leopards do any more business to make some more room?

Quota players: Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Tevita Pangai Jr, David Armstrong, Adam Cook, Liam Horne, Lachlan Lam, Edwin Ipape, Tesi Niu, Joe Ofahengaue, Lazarus Vaalepu.

St Helens: 10/10

It’s also a full house down the road at St Helens for Kevin Walters.

He has signed Solomona Faataape, Christian Tuipulotu and Sean O’Sullivan already, and with the likes of Jackson Hastings leaving it means the Saints aren’t at least over the quota allocation: but they are at the top of it. Do they need to do more business – and could there be more overseas players departing heading into the early stages of pre-season training when Walters arrives?

Don’t rule it out.

Quota players: Solomona Faataape, Christian Tuipulotu, Sean O’Sullivan, Jacob Host, Nene Macdonald, David Klemmer, Tristan Sailor, Curtis Sironen, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Shane Wright.

Toulouse Olympique: 7/10

After a magnificent first season in Super League, Toulouse have the opportunity to increase the quality within their squad further: they have just seven quota players under contract as it stands.

Quota players: Brendan Hands, Henry O’Kane, Luke Polselli, Ethan Quai-Ward, James Roumanos, John Toleafoa, Paul Ulberg.

Wakefield Trinity: 8/10

There’s been a lot of talk about Wakefield’s quota situation for 2027 as they prepare to defend the Super League title, most notably because they’ve let Lachlan Walmsley leave.

If they could make the money work then they could re-sign him – because they haven’t used their full ten quota spots as it stands. The likes of Mason Lino and Tyson Smoothy have also left and with just Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Mason Teague coming in, Wakefield have eight out of ten quota spots allocated.

Quota players: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Mason Teague, Jazz Tevaga, Emre Guler, Caius Faatili, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Tray Lolesio, Ky Rodwell.

Warrington Wolves: 10/10

Warrington have been aggressive and heavy in the recruitment market, with almost all their business thus far coming from overseas. The two exceptions are Brodie Croft and Jacob Gagai, who are themselves both quota players. Throw in Toby Crosby and Mitchell Prest and it’s ten out of ten for the Wire. It’s hard to envisage too much movement either: you’d suspect they are done.

Quota players: Brodie Croft, Toby Crosby, Mitchell Prest, Jacob Gagai, Albert Hopoate, Josh Smith, Toff Sipley, Sam Stone, Kelepi Tanginoa, Luke Yates.

Wigan Warriors: 5/10

The club with the most room on the overseas quota by far is Wigan Warriors: but don’t expect them to do too much business. They’ve used just half of their permitted allocation thus far and while there might be a new addition, it’s certainly far from likely.

Quota players: Jai Field, Bevan French, Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Adam Keighran.

York Knights: 13/10

York aren’t just over the overseas quota – they’re well over it: or at least, to our knowledge.

The Knights have been very discreet about contract lengths on occasions and that appears to be the case going into 2027. It’s obvious some have to go as a result of the Newcastle Thunder link-up – which will ultimately be severed this winter. That would suggest the likes of Jordan Lipp and John Sagaga are going.

There’s still a lot of work to do in North Yorkshire it seems.

Quota players: Cam McInnes, Blake Lawrie, Cody Hunter, David Nofoaluma, Mitch Clark, Jesse Dee, Scott Galeano, Jordan Lipp, Jack Martin, Toa Mata’afa, John Sagaga, Xavier Va’a, Nikau Williams.